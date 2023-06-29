When a child goes missing in Lancaster County, officers look for DNA samples to share with state and federal investigators.

The current practice of finding a reliable item with DNA on it, such as a toothbrush, can be done “fairly quickly,” said Lititz Borough police Chief Kerry Nye, but having a clean DNA sample on hand and ready for officers could help speed investigations.

The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would give parents and guardians of first grade students a kit to collect fingerprint and DNA samples to store and use if the child disappears.

State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Martic Township), who co-sponsored the bill, did not address the chamber prior to the bill passing, but a spokesperson said Martin sponsored the bill to save law enforcement time by giving investigators information they would otherwise need to “piecemeal” together.

The state Department of Education would be in charge of distributing the kits to every school district in the state, at a cost of about $350,000. Parents and guardians, not district employees, would administer the tests and file away the data.

The bill is now in the House Education Committee for review before it reaches a vote in the whole House.

Texas passed a similar bill in 2021, and skeptics claim it was offered as a response to the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, to help law enforcement identify the bodies of students faster. A 2022 report by the Associated Press determined that claim to be “partly false.”

The FBI’s National Crime Information Center reported roughly 359,094 new entries for missing children nationwide in 2022, but the National Center for Missing & Exploited children said there are instances of missing children that are never reported, so that number could be unreliable. Any missing child could face the threat of human trafficking, according to the latter organization.

Lancaster County had the highest number of human trafficking offenses in the state between 2017 and 2021, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Roughly 24% of the more than 1,000 reported cases filed in the state were in the county.

The Lititz-based North Star Initiative works with survivors of human trafficking. Executive Director Melinda Clark said the county’s case rate is so high because social services agencies and local governments do a better job of reporting them than other counties in the state.

Nye said this bill would certainly help in cases of human trafficking, which are often handled by a division of the district attorney’s office.

Sean McBryan, a spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, said “any information that a parent can provide to police during such an investigation, including the information contained in this bill, could potentially be helpful to law enforcement in identifying a missing child.”

Clark said it “must be terrible to prepare for this,” but with respect to the bill, she understands “the benefit of having all the information on hand to help law enforcement.”

More services for victims of human trafficking are available on the National Human Trafficking Hotline website.

Jaxon White: jwhite@lnpnews.com or @Jaxon__White on Twitter.