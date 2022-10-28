U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. defended Democrats’ economic record over the last two years in Congress in a visit to LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday, saying a slate of big-ticket spending packages have helped, not hurt, Lancaster County working families in the wake of the pandemic.

“Those investments made a difference to the lives of those families in this county,” Casey said Friday.

The senator is not up for reelection until 2024, but Casey has been criss-crossing Pennsylvania in recent weeks, in part to campaign for fellow Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is locked in a close race with Dr. Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania’s other Senate seat.

Voter concerns about inflation and gas prices continue to loom in the lead-up to the Nov. 8 general election. Republicans like Oz and Lancaster County’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, have blamed spending packages like the $1.2 trillion Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

On Friday, Casey also spoke about Tuesday’s debate between Fetterman and Oz, election security, inflation and the economy. Below are some excerpts from his 15-minute interview. Some answers have been condensed and edited for clarity.

What did you think of the debate performances of Fetterman and Oz, and do you still think traditional debates are useful?

I think it was important that people heard from both candidates. I obviously have a strong preference and a bias, so my comments will reflect that bias, as your viewers know.

I support John Fetterman strongly, and I thought John did well given the difficult circumstances he faced, recovering from a stroke. … I think on issues that relate to what people are up against every day, John was very clear. I think it’s one consideration voters weigh – how candidates respond in that kind of forum.

Debates often don’t give candidates enough time. There’s no way, when you’re a senator, governor or any other public official, that someone says, “Figure out this problem, you’ve got 60 seconds.” You might get a 30-second rebuttal or additional comment.

I think it’s a test of a candidate in terms of your ability as a public official -- if you could talk for seven or 10 minutes on a problem, instead of 30 seconds, 60 seconds. I just don’t think it does much.

What do public officials owe voters as far as transparency regarding health or personal finances?

I think (Fetterman) has demonstrated a lot of transparency, not just in terms of what the doctor’s opinion was back a couple of months ago, then one from his primary care physician just recently – but also being up front in his presentations. In the debate and virtually every day he has been on the campaign trail talking about the stroke and how he needs to take steps to improve his health.

(With respect to personal finances), sometimes it just depends on the tradition or the custom, really, in a state or in a community. For example, there’s no rule that a candidate running for the U.S. Senate or president has to provide their tax returns, but that’s always been common in our state, and in some states it might not be.

Given the millions of dollars in outside spending in the U.S. Senate race from dark money and super PACs, what do you make of our situation regarding campaign finance?

There ought to be disclosure. We tried on our side in the Senate for the last decade, repeatedly, to have something very close to, if not the exact wording of the Disclose Act. It would basically say you as an individual and even an organization have free speech rights. But once you hit a threshold of spending, you’ve got to disclose that, and you have to disclose it in real time.

So if you’re spending more than $10,000, you should have to disclose that today. These dark money groups can spend unlimited money – they could spend $200 billion – and that’s perfectly legal under the Citizens United case, which I think was a terrible decision. And they don't have to disclose it until much later. And sometimes when they disclose it, you can’t find out who really is the “Mothers for Apple Pie PAC.” So voters go into the voting booth hearing a lot of information from these dark money groups, and they don’t really know where they’re from.

For voters who are wondering what they’ve gotten out of the past two years of Democratic control in Washington, what can you tell them about what’s happening with inflation and why they should support Democrats again under these economic conditions?

The American Rescue Plan passed with only Democratic votes; not a single Republican in either house voted for it. It provided, for this county, about $196 million for county government and local governments who receive funding. That’s just one stream of funding to help the people of Lancaster County recover from the pandemic.

A whole separate allocation of dollars for schools in Lancaster County, that’s $136 million.

That’s a hell of a lot of money to help the people of Lancaster County. That is all separate and apart from the direct support for the child tax credit – 110,000 children in Lancaster County benefited, 2.2 million across the state. It reduced child poverty, by one estimate, at least 30% in Lancaster County.

Then you move to the infrastructure bill, roads, bridges, high-speed internet, so much else, that will help the people of Lancaster County not just for the next five years, but for many years after that. This county has, for example, 100 bridges on the poor condition list. There’s only nine counties in the state that have 100 bridges or more on the poor condition list.

The only reason that number’s going to be reduced is because of that infrastructure bill. Ninety percent of Republicans in Congress opposed the infrastructure bill.

Then, you go to the inflation bill in Congress. That’s going to help, over time, lower health care and energy costs for families. It’s going to significantly reduce the cost of prescription drugs for seniors on Medicare Part D, and that was opposed by every Republican.

Let’s get to the question of inflation.

(Republicans) say we have inflation because of the American Rescue Plan. Well, Mark Zandi (chief economist of Moody’s Analytics) says the American Rescue Plan caused 0.1% of inflation. The Economic Policy Institute released a report recently that said 40% of the inflation was caused by corporate profits.

Now, there was one party that passed a huge tax giveaway to big corporations and rich people back in 2017; it wasn’t the Democratic Party.

I think our side has a pretty strong argument that our policies have given families the resources and the help not just to recover from COVID, but to deal with inflation.

We should be taxing oil companies on their excess profits. Big oil has been pillaging American families. We should tax those profits and give them back to families so they can pay for groceries and gas.

We should also have a national price gouging bill to prosecute companies that are jacking up prices in an inflationary economy. (Republicans) oppose that.

Republicans have no plan to combat inflation, except to give the store away to the wealthy and big corporations.

When it comes to voting rights, election security and presidential transitions, where is Congress right now, and where does it need to go before the 2024 election?

I think the short answer is we’re not in a good place for this reason: We weren’t able to pass voting rights legislation in January.

In other states, they’re kind of narrowing (voting access), and I think that’s why we need voting rights legislation.

There’s one bit of good news here that’s bipartisan: Republicans are now willing to help us pass a bill that will prevent part of the reason we had the horror of Jan. 6. It’s going to be very clear what the vice president’s role will be in counting the electoral votes.

Under the Electoral Count Act reforms, you won’t have some of the games people tried to play leading up to that.