A year ago, U.S. Sen Bob Casey was sitting at his desk inside the Senate chamber as Vice President Mike Pence presided over the debate over whether Arizona’s electoral votes should be counted.

Casey said he heard the sounds from outside the chamber and outside the Capital of protesters trying to disrupt the proceedings. Some of those protesters had already battered their way into the building.

Looking back, the Pennsylvania Democrat said he “naively,” thought it might just be a few people and that the U.S. Capitol Police would quickly restore order.

But the mood in the Senate changed quickly when Pence was rushed off the rostrum by the Secret Service. Soon after, Casey said he became aware of the danger he and his colleagues were in when he saw a plainclothes Secret Service agent with a “huge weapon” standing near him in the middle aisle of the Senate floor.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s something I’ve never seen before,’” Casey said. “That’s when I knew the danger was more significant than I thought.”

Casey was rushed out of the chamber to a safe location, along with his Senate colleagues and staff. In that undisclosed location, he said senators received periodic briefings from Capitol Police. At times, those briefings were heated, Casey said, with he and other Democrats asking GOP senators why they wouldn’t call the White House to get President Trump to tell his supporters to leave.

It wasn’t until later that evening, after sheltering in place with his Senate colleagues for five hours, that Casey said he began to realize the “enormity” of what had just happened.

“We’ve learned even more since then the horror of that day that with a little more time, (rioters) would’ve gotten to the vice president,” Casey said. “Whether he would’ve been killed or injured… you can just imagine how horrific that could have been.”

Casey recalled the “horror” of Jan. 6, 2021 in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday. He said it was important to reflect on the anniversary and to take action to protect voting rights for the future.

The biggest change since Jan. 6, Casey said, has been Republican politicians’ commitment to the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. This commitment has translated to states like Georgia election changes that amount to voter suppression laws, Casey said.

Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Legislature is also considering a bill to undo some of the voting expansions it enacted in 2019.

“I would not want to be accused of figuring out ways to have fewer people from another party voting for me,” Casey said. “I would want to say I persuaded people from the other party to vote for me.”

To ensure that Jan. 6 does not happen again, Casey said Congress needs to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, a bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota. This bill would establish Election Day as a federal holiday, as well as set voter registration and voting access standards for all states to follow like automatic voter registration or vote-by-mail efforts, according to the bill.

Republicans in the Senate have blocked debate on this bill three times before, but a top Republican signaled Tuesday that GOP senators have “some interest” in clarifying an 1887 law to make clear that the vice president does not have power to refuse to certify any state’s electoral votes, Axios reported.

At least nine chartered buses left from Lancaster County to carry Trump supporters to the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Several county residents were arrested as a result of their participation in the insurrection, including two who are charged with violently attacking law enforcement.

Of the more than 700 people facing charges for their involvement in Jan. 6, Pennsylvania is home to one of largest portions of that group, trailing Texas and Florida, according to the George Washington University Program on Extremism.

Casey said Pennsylvanians’ participation in the insurrection “denigrates our state.”

“It’s another reminder that our democracy is not self-executing or self-perpetuating,” he said. “We have to make it work, and you’re not going to make it work if you don’t pass the (Freedom to Vote Act).”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who later voted to impeach Trump for his role in encouraging the Jan. 6 attack, was unavailable for an interview this week, his office said in an email.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office did not respond to requests for an interview. Smucker, a Republican and Lancaster’s representative in the U.S. House, voted to decertify Pennsylvania’s presidential election results in the early hours of Jan. 7 after the insurrection attempt, citing disproven “election irregularities.”