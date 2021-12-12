Lancaster’s top lawmakers are throwing their support behind Sen. Scott Martin’s gubernatorial run.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Sen. Ryan Aument both said Saturday they believe Martin’s background and legislative record will set him apart from the 14 other GOP candidates who have announced or plan to announce their gubernatorial bids.

“It’s a wide-open race,” Aument said. “Folks are taking a very serious look at Scott, and I think he’s building strong support throughout the state.”

Aument said he’s met with almost all of the GOP candidates so far, including Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and most recently Chester County chamber CEO Guy Ciarrocchi, and has offered his advice and perspective on how Pennsylvania should move forward. But each time he talks with a candidate, he’s made it clear: He’s supporting Martin.

“In the course of these conversations, I’m very direct: Scott Martin is in this race, and I support Scott Martin,” he added.

Both Aument and Cutler pointed to Martin’s record as a conservative legislator and his time as a county commissioner as part of what will set him apart from the crowded field of candidates.

Cutler said Martin has “the right set of experiences, both legislative and executive, to position himself well in that race.”

His family background — as a Lancaster County native from a working class family — and his last 12-plus years in public service “will serve him well in a campaign, and will serve him well as governor,” Aument said.

Kirk Radanovic, the chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, said in a statement that “disastrous Democratic policies are setting Republicans up for big victories in 2022” — adding that Martin has been “an incredible advocate for Lancaster County.” He did not say whether the county committee would endorse in this race.

This big number of candidates means it’s unlikely the state GOP will endorse any candidate for the primary election, Aument said. This means a winning candidate would need to capture only 30% of the vote to win and take on the presumed Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November.

“Scott has the ability to compete and go raise money,” Aument added. “He will have strong grassroots support, and I think he’s been well received as he’s traveled the state.”

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party poked fun at the number of GOP candidates in the race in a statement released Saturday, calling Martin “yet another far-right candidate.”

“There are so many Trumpian candidates in this race that Pennsylvanians are having a hard time keeping track — they barely remember their names, and they certainly won’t remember another far-right candidate trying to make a name for himself in the ‘Super MAGA’ primary by championing a dangerous, out-of-touch agenda,” state party spokesperson Maria Nahem said in a statement.

Diane Topakian, the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, did not respond to a request for comment Saturday. Elected officials Congressman Lloyd Smucker and county Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino also did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.