Second lady Karen Pence is scheduled to visit Lancaster County on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Pence is scheduled to speak at noon at the Acorn Farms Reception and Conference Center in Mount Joy. Those interested in attending can request up to two tickets via President Donald Trump’s campaign website.

This is the second lady’s second visit to the county in less than a month. She attended a presidential debate watch gathering with her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, on Sept. 29. That event was held at Meadow Spring Farm outside Lititz.

Pennsylvania is seen as a must-win state by both presidential candidates, with polls taken over the summer showing Biden ahead in the state.

The vice president campaigned in York County on Monday and was in Reading on Saturday. Trump held a rally in Johnstown last week and is scheduled to campaign in Erie tonight.