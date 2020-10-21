Second Lady Karen Pence stopped in Mount Joy on Wednesday to stump for President Donald Trump and her husband, Vice President Mike Pence.

“[Trump] is defending Pennsylvania’s farmers and agriculture,” Pence said at the event, which was held at Acorn Farms and attended by about 120 people.

Pence ran through a list of the Trump administration’s accomplishments, stressing the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada and how it grows Pennsylvania’s market access in Canada and ended that country’s “unfair” milk pricing program.

Attendees sat in chairs that were carefully placed to ensure adequate social distancing. Some people wore masks -- many of them Trump themed.

Judy Kleine said she asked her daughter, Sheri Millar, to come to the event to help Millar make up her mind.

“I’m an across-the-board Donald Trump supporter,” said Kleine, who lives in West Hempfield. “Not because I’m in love with Donald Trump as a person, but because I’m in love with Trump and his policies.”

Millar, another West Hempfield resident, said she had mostly made up her mind to vote for Trump.

“I want to see everybody in America succeed, and I want a leader who can [do that],” Millar said, “I think he has the potential to do it.”

She also voiced her anger at Congress and politicians generally for their inability to get work done.

“They’re really failing me, they’re failing my daughter,” said Millar, whose husband is an Air Force veteran.

Carole Anderson came from Harrisburg to hear Pence speak, along with a group of friends. Anderson said she has long voted for Republicans, but did not vote for Trump in 2016.

“I wasn’t sure about Trump,” she said. “I just thought, the best Republicans came up with was Trump? But now he is the best thing for this country.”

Economic message

At Wednesday’s event, Pence was joined by U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry, state Rep. David Zimmerman and Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Each of the speakers emphasized traditional GOP talking points, such as support for law enforcement and for traditional family values and faith, as well as the strength of the country’s economy.

Smucker noted the 10.6 million jobs the United States regained in the months after coronavirus closures and restrictions spiked unemployment nationally.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mount Joy resident Michael Welcome said he’s doing better than he was four years ago. About to start a new job in a few weeks, he said he’s making 30-40% more a year than he did in 2016, taking him from struggling to get by to being able to have some extra money to save and travel.

“Thank you, President Trump,” Welcome said. “How many politicians keep their promises? [Trump] actually largely has.”

Philip Landis, who owns Acorn Farms, said he got to speak with Pence and told her that coronavirus restrictions had resulted in 110 event cancellations or postponements so far in 2020.

“We’re just hoping that people work together, because businesses are hurting,” Landis said. “We came into this very, very strong, which is a blessing, but I’m not making [the cancellations] up.”

Pennsylvania's Democratic Party chairperson Nancy Patton Mills said in a statement that Pennsylvania's voters don't want to hear from Pence except to explain the state's unemployment rate.

“Instead of playing politics, the entire Trump administration ought to be working to address the worsening pandemic and this historic recession," Mills said. "We deserve better than their ineffective leadership — that’s why Pennsylvania will be going blue in November.”

Election center stage

The Second Lady was last in Lancaster County on Sept. 29 for a presidential debate watch party on a farm outside Lititz where both she and her husband were featured speakers.

Pennsylvania is perhaps the most important electoral prize in the presidential race, with both candidates, their running mates and other surrogates making regular stops across the state. Although polls show Biden leading the president in Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign is hoping to repeat its 2016 win by boosting turnout in Republican strongholds like Lancaster County. President Trump was in Erie for a rally on Tuesday evening, while Vice President Pence was in Reading on Saturday and York County on Monday.

According to the latest Department of State data, Pennsylvania has nine million registered voters. While Lancaster County has seen a significant number of Democratic voters registered in the last 20 years, Republicans here continue to lead in total registration. The county GOP added 10,000 new voters in the months since the June 2 primary, bringing the party’s total registration to 179,000. County Democrats, meanwhile, added just 4,000 voters during that period for a total of 114,000.

Police chief as campaign issue

Perry, whose district borders Lancaster County, applauded Adams and retiring Lancaster city Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser for their response to protests and riots following the police killing of Ricardo Munoz on Sept. 13.

Perry’s mention of Berkihiser was a nod to the Trump campaign’s emphasis on law and order. The police chief agreed to retire earlier this month after his supporters said the mayor objected to pro-Trump social media posts by Berkihiser’s wife.

“[Democrats] want to cancel, not even just your police chief, they want to cancel your president,” Perry said.

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace said Berkihiser agreed to leave the job after it became clear to her that the chief didn’t share her commitment to improving race relations in the city.