A School District of Lancaster board member is considering jumping into the 96th House District race, potentially creating a three-way Democratic primary race next year.

Luis Morales, 32, said he is “exploring” a challenge to longtime state Rep. Mike Sturla. Morales created a political action committee last month to support a potential campaign.

Sturla, 65, is one of the longest-serving members in the Pennsylvania House, representing Lancaster city for 31 years. He is already facing a challenge from Lancaster city council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El, 32, who launched a campaign for the Democratic nomination last month.

Morales was elected in the November election to the School District of Lancaster board of directors, receiving the most votes of any candidate for a four-year seat. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2020.

He works as a family resource specialist for social services organization JusticeWorks YouthCare, and previously worked for the Community Action Partnership as a community engagement liaison.

Three of Morales’ four living children attend the School District of Lancaster. A fifth child, his daughter Arianna, was born with a brain disorder and died at age 5 in November 2015. Arianna’s story was the subject of an LNP|LancasterOnline article at the time, as her organs were donated and later given to an 8-year-old girl in Pittsburgh for a life-saving triple transplant that garnered international news coverage.

Since joining the school board by appointment in 2020, Morales said he’s advocated on behalf of children with disabilities, as a father of children with Autism or intellectual disabilities. He said he’d like to do that at the state level, adding his voice to a conversation that “normally doesn’t get represented in discussions in government overall.”

Growing the Latino caucus

David Rodriguez, the leader of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s Latino Caucus, said last month the group is working to recruit Latino candidates across the state. He said it targeted the Lancaster House seat as one of its prime focuses for 2022 because Latinos make up 40% of the city’s population, according to the 2020 Census.

Rodriguez could not be reached for comment on Monday, and Morales would not confirm whether he was recruited by state Democrats to run. But he said he’s been talking with people as he decides whether he’ll officially enter the race.

There are only five Latinos in the state House, a disproportionate number given Latinos make up a fast-growing portion of Pennsylvania’s population: More than 1 million Latinos live in Pennsylvania, a 46% increase from 2010.

Morales said he is interested in running for the 96th District seat to “be a voice for those who normally don’t have a seat at the table,” and the district’s increasing Latino population is a part of that.

“The Latino population in Lancaster has been growing exponentially, as reflected in the Census count, in Pennsylvania and in Lancaster, so that is the key there,” he said.

Redistricting factor

The current, heavily Democratic district includes Lancaster city and several nearby neighborhoods in Manheim and Lancaster townships.

While Morales confirmed he’s considering jumping into the 96th House District race, the boundaries of the district could change before the election. State lawmakers are expected to reveal their first draft of new legislative districts next week, as part of the state’s reapportionment process completed every 10 years following the census.

Lancaster city lost approximately 2% of its population in the last 10 years, according to the the 2020 Census. Still, the areas surrounding the city are some of the fastest growing in the county, meaning legislative leaders could reconfigure the current 96th District to include parts of those suburbs, or a more aggressive redrawing could see the city split into districts.

Sturla said Monday he did not have any comment about Morales’ potential run.

“It’s a free country, anybody can do whatever they want to,” Sturla added.

Smith-Wade-El said he would welcome Morales to the race if he decides to join, adding “the winner of this primary election will be the person or team who makes the clearest case that they represent who and where Lancaster is in 2022.”

While the exact shape of the heavily Democratic district is still to be determined, it’s likely whoever wins the Democratic primary will go on to win the seat next November.