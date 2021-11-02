More than 130 candidates are running for offices across Lancaster County in today's municipal elections.

Countywide, there are nine contested school board races, nine township contests and eight borough council contests.

Among those are some closely watched races, including the races for county row offices: county controller, clerk of courts and recorder of deeds. For the first time in at least the past 20 years, Democrats are contesting each of those open positions.

Meanwhile, voters in Manheim Township will decide whether Democrats will continue in power two years after gaining a majority on the board of commissioners, or if Republicans will be put back in control based on their promises to bring steady leadership back to the board. Democrats took control of the board of commissioners in the 2019 municipal election, flipping the longtime Republican stronghold from a 3-2 Republican split on the board to a 4-1 Democratic majority.

In Elizabethtown, all eyes are on the school board race, where there is a sharp contrast between the Democrats and Republicans running and there's been controversy over views on the 2020 election, COVID-19 and race-based education.

in Lancaster city, incumbent Mayor Danene Sorace faces the first test of her performance since taking office in 2018. While the Republican Party is not putting up a challenger, independent candidate Willie Shell Sr. will be on the ballot. Shell is a small business owner who says he’s running to ensure the economic development happens in neighborhoods that have been traditionally overlooked. And in the Lancaster city council race, Republicans are hoping they can achieve representation on the council, as Democrats currently hold all seven seats.

LNP|LancasterOnline is at the polls talking with voters. Here's what they had to say:

In Manheim Township

As of 9:40am, about 60 others cast their ballot at Manheim Township’s 11th precinct at St. Mathew Lutheran Church. Judge of Elections Karen Melchionni said that voters have been steady so far this morning, adding that a lot of people in the precinct are “politically involved in a social way.”

Tim Kauffman, who’s been voting at the 11th precinct since 1983, didn’t want to say who he voted for in the highly contentious school board elections, adding that he voted for the candidates he thought would do the best job. Kauffman, an Army veteran, said that he’s been registered as a Republican, Democrat and independent, and the one thing he’s learned is that the party’s aren’t important. “The people are the important part of the election.”

As of 10:30 a.m., 82 voters cast their ballots at the 19th precinct at Grandview Church, which is the polling place for both the 19th and 10th precincts. Judge of elections Barry Price said that it’s been a steady flow so far and no big issues have been reported.

“Not having perforated papers has been helpful,” Price said if the ballots.

In the 10th precinct, about 10 feet across the entrance to the church, 120 voters had turned out by early morning, according to judge of elections Ava Bowser, who added that the flow of voters had been steady.

In Elizabethtown

Susan Sharp, 56, turned out at 7:30 to cast her vote in the school board election, at her polling place at Mount Calvary Church, 625 Holly St. in Mount Joy Twp. She voted for the three democratic candidates.

“I trust them” she said. “I don’t trust the ones that are running for Republican. They cause a lot of division at school board meetings.”

She said the Republicans haven’t earned her vote because one hasn’t paid his taxes, LNP|LancasterOnline reported last week, and another wants to restrict the books children read. “He wants it to be parent choice but he wants his options to be his choice.”

“We’re hoping to have 5-600” voters turn out, said majority inspector Dendra Gerberich at Mount Calvary. She said school board brings out more than usual. They have about 1,500 registered. “Usually the off years, we don’t get as many as the governor or president.”

Debbie Nissley, election judge at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, 600 S. Hanover St., said around 7:30 that they'd had 40ish so far and expect a good turnout today.

Peggy Warren, who is helping out at the polls, said “it’s busier than I expected it to be.”

Sue Heiser, 70, a registered Democrat, said she voted for Kristy Moore and Sarah Zahn in the school board election.

“Kristy seems like a decent human being," Heiser said at the municipal building. "Elizabethtown does not need an extremist on the school board.”

Kristy Moore plans to camp out all day at the Mount Calvary Church polling place on Holly Street in Elizabethtown. Rain or shine -- and it’s been much of the former -- the Elizabethtown school board candidate will be talking with voters before they hit the polls.

“I’m feeling very hopeful and really excited to see all of our hard work pay off,” Moore said.

She’s been campaigning since December alongside Democratic candidates Sarah Zahn and Jagger Gilleland. The three are running against Republican candidates Jim Read, Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and James Emery.

“I feel like most people come in knowing who they’re going to vote for,” she said. “I’ve had a couple people that have come through that said ‘I came out to vote for you.”

Pat Smeal, 76, walked out of the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building early this morning donning her “I Voted” sticker.

She voted for all four of the Republican candidates in the school board election.

“I’m a straight Republican, always have been,” she said.

Rich Koetzle, 87, voted for Republican candidates in the school board election as well, but specified that he did not identify as a Republican.

“They’re liberal and I’m anything but liberal,” he said. “I’m a conservative, not a Republican because they’re a bunch of feckless people who have no guts.”

A school should only “teach (children) reading, writing and arithmetic,” Koetzle said.

“Forget all that other bull,” he said. “That, to me, is ridiculous.”

Jennifer Hatala, 42, voted on the other side of the spectrum at the borough polling place. Hatala said she cast a vote for Democratic candidates Kristy Moore, Sarah Zahn and Jagger Gilleland.

“I am registered to vote as a Democrat, but I will vote for whoever I think is best,” Hatala said. “In this case, when I looked at the Lindemuths, specifically, they were very supportive of Trump… they criticized their daughter’s education as far as the race-based material and they were pro pulling some of the Black authors, which I completely disagree with pulling any kind of authors that are already approved for the school.”

Turnout for some polls was slow, but steady this morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building polling place at 600 South Hanover St. had seen about 40 voters, said poll volunteer Peggy Warren.

Voters were trickling in steadily this morning despite the rain. Many carried umbrellas or pulled a hood over their head as they came by.

“It’s busier than I expected it to be,” Warren said.

Voting had slowed at that time and volunteer Linda Mummert said “It’s the first quiet time we’ve had since we opened."

Mummert is the wife of Elizabethtown Mayor Clarence Mummert, who stopped in to vote at around 9 a.m.

Elizabethtown Borough Judge Debbie Nissely thought things were “up and running smoothly.” By 9:30 a.m., another 20 voters had rolled in, bringing their total to 60.

“Normally at an election like this, we would have low numbers,” she said. “But since our school board is contested with seating for people, we’re expecting a lot of people. We’re expecting a good turnout and we’ve already had that with our numbers this early in the morning.”

Already, the borough has a “lot of mail-in ballots,” which might take away from the number coming in physically, Nissely said. The borough didn’t have an exact count but Warren said it was more than usual.