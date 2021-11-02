More than 130 candidates are running for offices across Lancaster County in today's municipal elections.

Countywide, there are nine contested school board races, nine township contests and eight borough council contests.

Among those are some closely watched races, including the races for county row offices: county controller, clerk of courts and recorder of deeds. For the first time in at least the past 20 years, Democrats are contesting each of those open positions.

Meanwhile, voters in Manheim Township will decide whether Democrats will continue in power two years after gaining a majority on the board of commissioners, or if Republicans will be put back in control based on their promises to bring steady leadership back to the board. Democrats took control of the board of commissioners in the 2019 municipal election, flipping the longtime Republican stronghold from a 3-2 Republican split on the board to a 4-1 Democratic majority.

In Elizabethtown, all eyes are on the school board race, where there is a sharp contrast between the Democrats and Republicans running and there's been controversy over views on the 2020 election, COVID-19 and race-based education.

in Lancaster city, incumbent Mayor Danene Sorace faces the first test of her performance since taking office in 2018. While the Republican Party is not putting up a challenger, independent candidate Willie Shell Sr. will be on the ballot. Shell is a small business owner who says he’s running to ensure the economic development happens in neighborhoods that have been traditionally overlooked. And in the Lancaster city council race, Republicans are hoping they can achieve representation on the council, as Democrats currently hold all seven seats.

LNP|LancasterOnline is at the polls talking with voters. Here's what they had to say:

In Elizabethtown

Susan Sharp, 56, turned out at 7:30 to cast her vote in the school board election, at her polling place at Mount Calvary Church, 625 Holly St. in Mount Joy Twp. She voted for the three democratic candidates.

“I trust them” she said. “I don’t trust the ones that are running for Republican. They cause a lot of division at school board meetings.”

She said the Republicans haven’t earned her vote because one hasn’t paid his taxes, LNP|LancasterOnline reported last week, and another wants to restrict the books children read. “He wants it to be parent choice but he wants his options to be his choice.”

“We’re hoping to have 5-600” voters turn out, said majority inspector Dendra Gerberich at Mount Calvary. She said school board brings out more than usual. They have about 1,500 registered. “Usually the off years, we don’t get as many as the governor or president.”

Debbie Nissley, election judge at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, 600 S. Hanover St., said around 7:30 that they'd had 40ish so far and expect a good turnout today.

Peggy Warren, who is helping out at the polls, said “it’s busier than I expected it to be.”

Sue Heiser, 70, a registered Democrat, said she voted for Kristy Moore and Sarah Zahn in the school board election.

“Kristy seems like a decent human being," Heiser said at the municipal building. "Elizabethtown does not need an extremist on the school board.”