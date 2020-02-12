HARRISBURG — The top Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate announced late Wednesday that he is not running for reelection, becoming the second ranking GOP lawmaker in the Capitol to seek retirement in a pivotal election year.
Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) said in a statement that his decision was “personal, not political,” and that he looked forward to spending more time with his family after nearly 20 years in the legislature.
“I have worked with five governors and throughout this time I am proud to have been a leading advocate for rural Pennsylvania values,” Scarnati said in a statement.
Scarnati has for the better part of a decade helped set the policy agenda in the Capitol. He has also been a prolific fundraiser for Republican legislative candidates across the state, a role he was widely expected to step into again in this critical election year, when Democrats in both chambers are seeking to take the majority.
Scarnati is the second top Republican to announce his retirement. In January, House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) said he will not run for another two-year-term.
Republicans in Elk County told Spotlight PA and The Caucus that Scarnati was not running for re-election.
Scarnati represents Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties.
John “Herm” Suplizio, the city manager of DuBois, McKean County, was introduced Tuesday night at the Elk County Republican Party meeting as Scarnati's replacement candidate, Grace Jesberger, longtime member of the Elk County Republican Party, said. Jesberger, reached by phone at her home Wednesday night, said Scarnati was not present Tuesday night at the party meeting.
However, Jesberger said Rep. Cris Dush was there and spoke to the party for his own endorsement. He left nomination papers behind, she said.
"I am running," Dush, of Jefferson County, told The Caucus. Dush is serving his third and final year in the state House as a result of a term limit promise. The GOP lawmaker said he had made a commitment not to run against Scarnati. Dush is abandoning a bid for auditor general.
Members of the Elk County Republican Party are “shocked and heartbroken that we will be losing Joe,” Jesberger said.
This story will be updated.