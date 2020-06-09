Sarah Hammond has declared victory in the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District over opponent Paul Daigle as the district’s pick to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in November.

Hammond is a 27-year-old high school field hockey coach who ran on a progressive platform with climate action and Medicare for All, secured more than 26,564 votes in Lancaster County and 8,546 votes in southern York County as of Monday night, or about 72% of the votes totaled so far.

While York was able to count all of its mail ballots on election night, Lancaster County still has a number of outstanding votes to be counted, with 50,000 to count as of election night.

“When we ran our campaign, our sights have always been on November, getting rid of the inadequate representation that’s currently in front of us,” Hammond said in a phone call Monday night. “I really appreciate the work Paul has done and the work were going to do to unite our community and move forward to take on Lloyd Smucker.”

The Associated Press called the race for Hammond late on election night last Tuesday, but Daigle did not concede until Monday night after most of the mail ballots were counted by the Lancaster County Board of Elections. The county board of elections still needs to count its provisional ballots, ballots cast on Election day that were not scanned due to scanner errors, and overseas and military ballots, chief registrar and clerk of the elections board Randall Wenger wrote in an email.

Daigle, 44, called Hammond to concede Monday evening, and issued a statement on his Facebook that his campaign “came up significantly short” and thanked his supporters.

“They did an excellent job, now it’s still continuing the fight for the things we believe in,” Daigle said when reached by phone Monday night.

The Lancaster County Democratic Committee declined to endorse a candidate at its endorsement convention in January, leaving it as an open primary, although Daigle was a few votes shy of receiving the endorsement.

Hammond hopes to pick up where former congressional candidate Jess King left off in 2018, who led the greatest fundraising and organizing campaign of any Lancaster Democrat, but still fell short by 18% points.