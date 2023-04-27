Editor's note: This article has been updated with comments from candidates Lance Wagner and Derrick Hill.

Collectively, more than 100 years of experience is vacating Lancaster County’s magisterial district judiciary as five sitting justices are not running for reelection.

That means residents in the county’s southern end, Lancaster, Ephrata, Manheim Township and Lititz are guaranteed to have a new district judge.

In all, 13 of the county’s 19 magisterial district court seats are up for reelection, and seven have contested primaries.

District judges handle traffic cases, minor criminal cases and small civil claims involving no more than $12,000, which includes landlord-tenant disputes. District judges also preside over preliminary hearings for criminal cases and set bail.

District judges serve six-year terms and, like all judicial officers, are state employees. Their salaries are set by state law and are adjusted each year to account for cost-of-living changes. In 2023, they are paid a salary of $106,254.

Not running are Bruce Roth in northwest Lancaster city, elected in 1999; Tony Russell in the Ephrata area, elected in 2011, Edward Tobin, who covers Lititz, as well as Elizabeth, Penn and Warwick townships, elected in 2011; Stuart Mylin, who covers the southern part of the county, appointed by Gov. Robert P. Casey to a vacancy in 1993; and David Miller, whose district encompasses Manheim Township, elected in 1993.

Scott E. Albert, who covered the Columbia, Mount Joy and Mountville area and was elected in 2011, retired last year.

If you don’t know which district you live in, you can consult a map here.

DISTRICT 02-1-02 — MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

All four candidates cross-filed and the candidates endorsed by the county’s Republican and Democratic parties are each attorneys: Courtney Monson is a county public defender endorsed by Democrats and Christine Wilson is a county assistant district attorney endorsed by Republicans. Also running are Nathan Rybner, chief financial officer of Bugworth Assets, and Lance Wagner, a teacher in Manheim Township School District.

They are seeking the seat held by David Miller since January 1993.

Monson, 34, has been a public defender since 2015 and previously served as a law clerk to retired county judge Howard Knisely.

As a clerk, “I got to see how judges conduct court. I did research and writing,” she said. And as a public defender, “I’ve appeared before every magistrate judge in Lancaster County. I am very familiar with the rules and the law.”

A Manheim Township High School graduate, Monson said she is proud of her work as a public defender, which as she puts it, allowed her to “work with people who were facing their worst days.”

But, Monson said, she’s also limited in what she can do as a public defender and sees being a district judge as a way to help more people.

“I went into public service to help people,” Monson said.

Likewise, Wilson, 48, cited public service as her reason for running. She also is a Manheim Township graduate.

“My entire career has been dedicated to public service, so the opportunity to serve as magisterial district judge will allow me to continue to keep our streets safe while serving my community in this different role,” Wilson said.

As a prosecutor, she has been involved in major cases, including that of Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe, who pleaded guilty four years ago to raping and murdering teacher Christie Mirack in her East Lampeter Township town house in December 1992, and she is currently prosecuting David Vincent Sinopoli, who was arrested and charged last July in the 1975 stabbing death of Lindy Sue Biechler.

“My time and service in the district attorney’s office has given me the opportunity to witness firsthand as an attorney how the magisterial district courts and the judges who serve in them are dedicated public servants who care deeply about their communities,” Wilson said. “That experience has given me a compass on how I can best serve my community as a judge.”

Wagner is a Manheim Township High School teacher, but doesn’t consider that a liability when compared to opponents Monson and Wagner, who are lawyers.

“I think my qualifications as a teacher are actually better suited for this position than an attorney,” he said. “I bring a completely different perspective.”

Wagner teaches U.S. history, civics and sociology to junior and seniors. He also coached varsity girls basketball and various youth level sports for more than 20 years.

Unlike an attorney trained to advocate for the prosecution or defense, Wagner said, “I think I see the whole story.”

He drew a parallel between the courtroom and classroom.

“You run your own classroom, but you still follow the rules,” he said. “I think I've learned how to manage holding kids accountable, yet still balancing empathy.”

Wagner cross filed, but is a registered Republican. He acknowledged that not being endorsed is a big hurdle, but said, “I think its a strength because I share values from both sides.”

DISTRICT 02-2-02 — NORTHWEST LANCASTER CITY

In Lancaster city’s northwest quadrant, endorsed Democrat John Bender is facing Karl Salisbury, a cross-filed Democrat, for the seat held by the retiring Bruce Roth.

Roth said after 24 years, it’s simply time to retire.

Bender is a county public defender and Salisbury is a special education teacher and constable.

“I’m running for district judge because over eight years of being a public defender and thousands of cases I’ve handled, everyone on the bench has a similar background,” Bender said, noting the prior occupations of most of the county’s district judges had something to do with law enforcement. Many district judges are either former police officers or prosecutors.

“As an attorney, I feel that I have the legal experience necessary to start from Day One. Knowing what the rules are, knowing what the procedures are and what is a fair and just outcome for the case in front of me,” Bender said.

District judges do not have to be lawyers. However, a candidate who is not a lawyer must pass a monthlong training and certification process by the Pennsylvania Minor Judiciary Education Board before being allowed to take office. Once elected, the candidate must complete an initial practicum, then 32 hours of continuing education each year thereafter.

Salisbury, 49, is a special education and emotional support teacher in the School District of Lancaster and a constable.

Salisbury cited his experience as a constable, which used to have him in district judge offices more frequently.

But in 2016, the county shifted responsibilities for serving low-level warrants from constables to the sheriff’s office.

The loss of a good portion of income prompted Salisbury, who is married with three children, to return to school for teaching.

As a teacher, Salisbury said, he learned about the “school to prison pipeline” — the term given to the connection between suspension and expulsion and the criminal justice system — and he thinks he can be part of the solution.

Salisbury also acknowledged that he has had numerous tickets over the years for meter violations and street cleaning.

He said he’s embarrassed by them.

“I have personal issues like everybody else,” he said, acknowledging he ran into financial troubles. He declined to elaborate other than to say he’s on a payment plan.

“I’m happy the system is allowing me to work with them to make the payments,” he said.

DISTRICT 02-3-04 — SOUTHERN END

In the southern end of the county, a police officer, retired police officer and a freelance court stenographer are vying for a seat held by Stuart Mylin for 30 years. Mylin has been in municipal government since 1974. He was Quarryville’s manager and also served as a Drumore Township supervisor. He was appointed to the district judge position in 1992 to fill a vacancy. He took office early in 1993, and had to run for reelection that year.

“Collectively, I’ve had 50 years in public service in government or government responsibilities. I don’t know how much time the good Lord has left for me on this earth, but I have my health and my loving family and I’m looking forward to spending as much time with them as possible from this point forward,” Mylin said.

Melissa Anderson, 55, had been a court stenographer in Berks County, but had to resign to run for district judge.

“I have been going into district judges’ courtrooms since probably 1989. My love is the courtroom, and up until recently I was employed full time in a courtroom. I have a lot of legal experience, but I don’t have a law degree,” she said. She would have to obtain certification if she wins.

“I would view this as a job promotion, and it would keep me in the courtroom where I enjoy being. Having sat in a courtroom for 35 years and learned the law, I would like to be able to apply the law. … It would be the next phase of a career for me.”

Richard Allen Buck, a West Lampeter Township police officer who is endorsed by the Republican party, cited his police experience, including “handling emergencies and stressful situations, interviewing and counseling individuals, dealing with unique problems requiring decisive decision-making and action, collecting evidence, and maintaining detailed records and files; all of which required exceptional communication, organizational, managerial, and problem-solving skills.”

Buck said he is also trained in dealing with people with mental illness and helping as a mediator.

Anderson and Bill Mankin cross-filed. Democrats did not endorse anyone.

Mankin, who retired from the Quarryville police department about a decade ago after 22 years in full- and part-time capacities, is making his second bid. He lost to Mylin in the primary 12 years ago.

Mankin, who owns the James Groff & Son steel company with his brother, said he has always been interested in the law and has been involved in the community, serving as fire chief, and on Quarryville’s water and sewer authority and its civil service commission.

“This is kind of a lifelong dream that I’ve had to serve the people,” Mankin said.

DISTRICT 02-3-01 — MOUNT JOY AREA

Seeking to fill the seat of Scott Albert are Michael Hess, an attorney who represents the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, Bride Durkin-Hannold, who has worked in various district judge offices, and Dominic Castaldi, a Mount Joy Borough council member and appliance salesman.

Hess said the position “fits my set of skills. I have over 30 years’ experience representing people. Most of it was small claims issues or matters that need to be resolved through negotiations, and I enjoy working with people toward resolutions.”

Hess’ campaign literature notes that he is a “practicing Christian Conservative … is pro-life and a fierce defender of your Second Amendment rights.”

The literature notes that Durkin-Hannold is an atheist.

Durkin-Hannold said she “doesn’t have any set label” but if she had to be put into a religious category, it would be Unitarian.

“I honestly don’t know where he got that idea. Maybe because I don’t go to his church?” Durkin-Hannold said.

She said it was unprofessional of Hess.

“I would never call someone out like that one way or another,” Durkin-Hannold said, adding that people from all different religions appear in courtrooms and the law applies equally.

Hess defended the literature, which was for a candidate meet-and-greet.

“It gives an indication to the electorate, I guess, where my values are,” said Hess, who is the endorsed Republican and did not cross-file.

Castaldi, who is in his last year on council and has the Democratic endorsement, said he’s considered running for district judge for some time, “and when the opportunity presented itself, I thought, this is a good time to do it.”

He cited his background in economics and public administration.

“I’m comfortable dealing with diverse people and competing interests. I’m comfortable dealing in that environment. …. The only promise I can make is to give folks a fair hearing and equitably apply the law,” Castaldi said.

Durkin-Hannold cited her work in various district judges’ offices as qualification.

“I believe I’m the only (candidate) that knows the procedure from any type of case or claim from beginning to end,” she said. … There’s a wealth of knowledge, timetables, all the different procedures as well as just learning hands-on. You’re able to see and hear the cases that are taking place. You’re able to see and hear the judges’ decisions. Those are all very important.”

Castaldi and Durkin-Hannold cross filed. Hess did not.

DISTRICT 02-2-08 — LITITZ AREA

Manheim Borough Police Chief Joseph Stauffer, the endorsed Republican, is cross-filed and will face Derrick Hill, who owns a transport company and is the endorsed Democrat, but has not cross-filed.

Stauffer cited his more than 28 years in law enforcement.

“I have a deep knowledge of the court system, having attended hundreds of hearings. I have also worked with landlords and tenants, implementing mediation and restorative practices. As a police chief, I understand and have experience working with communities, including local interest groups, government officials, businesses and school districts,” Stauffer said.

Derrick D. Hill Sr. said he is running because he sees the office as a way to continue serving his community.

Hill is an Army veteran who served in Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. He enlisted in 1987, was honorably discharged in 1995 and reenlisted in 1999 and was discharged in 2014 with service-related disability, he said.

“It just seems like the next step in community service,” Hill said. “I can levy the law without bias. I don’t have a law enforcement background and I’m not beholden to anyone.”

Hill said he is concerned about cash bail requirements being used as a punitive measure, which is not what it was intended for.

“I want to put a stop to that,” Hill said.

DISTRICT 02-2-07 — EPHRATA AREA

Vying for the seat of retiring Tony Russell is Torrey Landis, a constable for nearly 15 years, and Eric Schmitt, an Ephrata police officer with more than 30 years of experience who will be retiring in May.

Both are Republicans and both have cross-filed. Landis is endorsed by the Republican Party. Landis also has endorsements from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and state Sen. Ryan Aument. Schmitt is endorsed by Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen and retired Ephrata police Chief William Harvey.

Both men cite their law enforcement experience, with Landis highlighting his experience in civil and landlord issues.

The rest of the field

In District 02-3-03 in Willow Street, incumbent William Benner, a cross-filed Republican, will face John Maina, the endorsed Democratic candidate, on the Democratic ballot. Benner is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

Incumbent judges who do not face challengers this fall and who will be reelected to six-year terms are Jodie Richardson, Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle, Brian Chudzik, Joshua Keller, B. Denise Commins and Jonathan Heisse.