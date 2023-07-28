During his 48-year career in journalism, Brad Bumsted, former Harrisburg bureau chief for LNP | LancasterOnline and The Caucus, was an eyewitness to some of the worst instances of political corruption in Pennsylvania.

Covering those stories resulted in untold inches of copy in the newspapers Bumsted worked for over the years, as well as his two books.

Now he’s revisiting some of the most notable tales of corruption on PA Political Digest, a new must-listen podcast that also features John Baer, a longtime columnist at the Philadelphia Daily News, and is hosted by Christopher Nicholas, a longtime Republican political consultant who worked with former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter.

“The corruption in Pennsylvania has been historically pervasive, but then it's also cyclical,” Bumsted said. “Even at a time where it seems like, ‘Well, there are not a lot of corruption cases, there may not be much going on.’ We don't really know that.”

Three episodes have been published so far, each running from 35 to 46 minutes in length. Nicholas said two more are planned.

In each, Bumsted and Baer focus on one main corruption case and a secondary story. Episode one, released in June, recounted the Kathleen Kane scandal of 2016, where she, the first woman elected to attorney general in the state, resigned after being convicted of perjury.

Kane’s rise and fall was the subject of Bumsted’s second book about Pennsylvania political corruption published in 2019. Still, preparing to talk about it again required him to do preparatory research – something he and Baer do for each episode.

Nicholas said he wanted to make sure each episode of the podcast was “information-dense.”

“I'm a political consultant. They're journalists. We have kind of different takes on the world as you can hear,” he said. “But we had good chemistry together.”

The three co-hosts have known one another for decades, but the idea for a podcast hadn’t crossed their minds until Nicholas called Bumsted earlier this year to congratulate him on his retirement. During that call, he asked Bumsted to join his project.

“And then before I knew what I was saying, the next words out of my mouth were, 'Wouldn't it be great if we got John Baer to join us?’” Nicholas said.

Baer, who has written his own book about Pennsylvania politics and continues to write a biweekly column for PennLive, said what makes this podcast special “is it's not like going to a regular historian.”

The politicians in the spotlight of each episode “were people that we came to know, most of them had been involved in politics a long time,” Baer said. “It was during our careers. So we not only knew them well, we knew their personalities, and have a sense of their political instincts.”

The second episode looked at the “Bonus-gate” and “Computer-gate” scandals of the 2000s, while the third focused on Vince Fumo, the former Philadelphia senator who was found guilty of 137 accounts of fraud, conspiracy and corruption after being convicted of misappropriating millions of taxpayer dollars.

According to Nicholas, episode four will be released by the end of July. He said listeners can find the series “wherever they get their podcasts,” including on the Apple and Spotify podcast apps.

The hosts said they have discussed a second season but haven’t committed to it yet.

“I think what we strove for, John and I, was to make things fair,” Bumsted said. “I mean these were about people who were convicted of crimes, they were people who might be despised by some. On the other hand, many of them were legislators who did great things for their district and for the state at large.”

