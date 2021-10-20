Three Republicans and one independent candidate are running for Lancaster city council this year. Theirs are longshot bids in the county’s most populous municipality, where Democrats dominate the city’s elected offices thanks to an overwhelming voter registration margin.

The three incumbent Democrats running for reelection are Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and council members Faith Craig and Janet Diaz. Lochard Calixte is running for the seat opened up by Pete Soto’s decision to forgo another race.

The GOP challengers are Ethan Brown, Elizabeth Elias and Dena Maounis.

A third party candidate, Joey Dastra of the Gold Goose party, is also running. Dastra formed the party this year with a platform “centered around resource management and sustainability.” His campaign message is a mix of good government promises, reforming the Lancaster Police Bureau and making improvements to the city’s parks. Dastra is a 2018 McCaskey graduate and is often a vocal participant in city council meetings.

Here is a look at the candidates:

Name: Ethan Brown

Age: 23

Party: Republican

Campaign website: None listed

Occupation: Closing Assistant with Fulton Mortgage Co.

Brown did not respond to LNP|LancasterOnline’s questions.

Name: Lochard Calixte

Age: 50

Party: Democrat

Campaign website: None listed; his Twitter handle is @CalixteLochard

Occupation: Retail Worker

Calixte said after moving from Haiti to Lancaster, he received lots of support from the community.

“Now I feel that it is my responsibility to give back to the city I love,” he said via email. “I’m also running because Lancaster is a city known all across the world for welcoming immigrants, but I’d like to start seeing more of those immigrants making decisions that will help those who seek a new life here.”

He says affordable housing, public safety/policing and government access are the issues most important to him.

On policing, he said police are currently being asked to take on too much.

“We ask them to be therapists, social workers, marriage counselors when the job they signed up for was to help prevent and solve crime,” he said. “I would support more funding for social workers who cannot only deal with situations that don’t represent immediate threats to public safety (drug issues, domestic disturbances, mental health episodes) but also end up freeing up police to deal with the true threats to our safety.”

Name: Faith Craig

Age: 62

Party: Democrat

Campaign website: None listed

Occupation: Incumbent Council Member and Salon Owner

Craig said she is standing for reelection because “after serving three years on council I want to continue working for the people in Lancaster city.”

She said that the issues most important to her are community policing, diversity training, community/police engagement and affordable housing.

“We need to improve community engagement with the police so we can build better relations,” she said. “I think once we start (making improvements), not that they haven’t already, but we have to consistently improve on those improvements they’ve made and continue to make more.”

On fixing the city’s budget issues, she said nonprofits need to do more to help alleviate the tax burden.

“Increasing payments in lieu of taxes agreements would be nice, but it would help if some of the nonprofits were to contribute what they would be paying in taxes,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t see funds coming from anywhere else.”

Name: Joey Dastra

Age: 21

Party: Gold Goose

Campaign website: Goldgoose.party

Occupation: Staging Technician for Tait Towers

Dastra, the youngest council candidate, said city government needs an outsider “to help drive the public discourse on the long-term development of Lancaster and how we can make it more equitable for working class families and the diverse communities of color that call Lancaster home.”

The issues most important to him are increasing government transparency/public engagement, and the economic and environmental sustainability of Lancaster.

Dastra echoed Mayor Danene Sorace’s call for the state to revamp municipal revenue raising options.

“The long-term goal is to work with the state government to amend the 3rd class city code that Lancaster has to operate under,” he wrote. “This will give us more control over taxation, fees, and overall legislative powers which will offer the city alternative ways of generating revenue and providing services without overburdening middle to low-income households.”

On addressing homelessness in the city, he said early intervention should be the approach the city takes.

“Ultimately, the data shows that a housing-first approach is the most cost-effective in the long run and that is what I will advocate for on behalf of the existing unhoused population,” he said.

Name: Janet Diaz

Age: 55

Party: Democrat

Campaign website: janetdiazforpa.com

Occupation: Incumbent Council Member and Stroke Registrar

Diaz is seeking reelection because she said she wants to continue serving her community and ensuring the government is accountable to the people.

“I have held the city accountable to the Spanish-speaking community when little progress was made in the investigation of a shooting,” she wrote. “I fought against water shutoffs for low-income communities when the city’s communication plan did not reach all residents.”

She said that fiscal responsibility, public safety and trust, housing and economic development are the issues most important to her.

Asked what her vision for growing the economy of the city is, she said the city could “improve outcomes citywide by connecting displaced workers with new opportunities, equipping people with the skills they need to succeed, revitalizing distressed areas, and supporting union labor workers in transition.”

And on police reform, Diaz said she does not support defunding the police, but that reforms like recruiting college-educated officers and “culturally relevant” training for recruits, as well as increasing training hours overall, would be positive reforms.

Name: Elizabeth Elias

Age: 55

Party: Republican

Campaign website: None listed

Occupation: Regional Clinical Director

Elias said she is running as a Republican for council because she is a “committed, determined and caring woman who has a desire to see Lancaster city incorporate some conservative values to sustain the next generation.”

She said that working in social services in Pennsylvania for the past 30 years “has given me a unique perspective and experience” that would lend itself to city council, and she specifically noted her work with victims of domestic violence, children and youth, sexual offenders, persons with mental and physical disabilities and individuals with substance use disorders.

She also says her work as a real estate agent has led her to see first hand how the housing crisis has impacted the community.

“I have had the opportunity to work with many Lancaster City residents and look forward to continuing to maneuver through the current housing marketplace,” She said.

Name: Dena Maounis

Age: 35

Party: Republican

Campaign website: facebook.com/DenaForUnity

Occupation: Business Analyst

Maounis said watching the ups and downs of her father’s city-based small business, Frank’s Place, is part of her inspiration for running for city council

“My dad created a community within his restaurant. He served people no matter where they were at in their life,” she said. “That is the attitude I want to bring to city council.”

She said that domestic violence (including emotional abuse), homelessness, financial literacy and social services are the issues most important to her.

On homelessness, she said the first step is to treat the homeless like humans. Unfortunately, the system “continue(s) to shut doors in people’s faces when they do seek help.”

“To tell someone to call a hotline isn’t enough; trust is built when we meet people where they are,” she said. “A soldier who has served our country for our own freedom shouldn’t be on the streets or a homeless man with two kids trying to get into a shelter shouldn’t be turned away. I would be committed to working with organizations who help serve the homeless population, as well as the local business community, to help find solutions that work for everyone.”

Name: Ismail Smith Wade-El

Age: 31

Party: Democrat

Campaign website: facebook.com/ismailsmith4lancaster

Occupation: Incumbent Council President and Specialist for LancCoMyHome

Smith Wade-El said that the past three years in which he has served on council have been an inflection point for society, and there is “an opportunity to pivot, to prioritize new approaches to housing, public safety, and good government.”

The work is not done, and I intend to keep pushing on it, with the power of Lancaster City’s voters behind me,” he said.

What is most important to him is housing, public safety and economic justice.

On policing, he said accountability and addressing the “disrespect and mistreatment” identified by the community are immediate needs.

“We also need to reduce what we ask our police officers to do, and enact structural changes from department policy to the county’s emergency dispatch system,” he said. “In the long-term as a city (and as a county), we need to move more spending to addressing inequality, the social determinants of health, and the social predictors of crime. This will allow us to reduce our reliance on policing to address social issues, as the diversity and depth of situations that we ask the police department to address often puts officers and community members in difficult and dangerous situations.”