Republicans running for Elizabethtown Area school board successfully fended off three Democrats vying for an upset in perhaps the most polarizing of Lancaster County’s races in this year’s municipal election.

James Emery, husband and wife Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth, and incumbent Jim Read defeated Democrats Jagger Gilleland, Kristy Moore and Sarah Zahn Tuesday night, according to unofficial county election data.

Read, who was voted in for a second term, received the most votes of any candidate with 5,183. Gilleland received the least amount of votes with 2,913.

Read likely was a popular choice among Democrats looking for a fourth option as the Democratic slate only included three candidates. While Read’s name has been attached to most Republican campaign materials, he has been the least outspoken and controversial among the four Republican candidates.

The Lindemuths and Emery have rallied against the district’s efforts to promote equity and diversity as well as mask requirements -- going so far as to urge anti-mask parents to pull their kids out of the district and enroll them in a cybercharter school.

They ran a campaign pledging to promote social and fiscal conservatism, fight critical race theory and the 1619 Project, and protect girls sports and student freedoms. By protecting girls sports, they most likely mean banning transgender girls from playing with the gender with which they identify -- a common, right-wing attack on LGBT youth.

The Lindemuths attended a bus trip from Lancaster County to former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., which gave rise to a violent insurrection of the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential results. It’s not clear whether the Lindemuths participated in any violent activity that day.

Records show Emery failed to pay years’ worth of taxes while living in Maine and Pennsylvania, resulting in more than $87,000 in debt.

The Republican candidates were also the target of Democrats' complaints over campaign finances.

The Democratic candidates, meanwhile, were running to promote equity and protect small, neighborhood schools. Their efforts, however, fell short on Tuesday.

LNP | LancasterOnline could not reach any candidate after the results came in close to midnight Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Stephen Lindemuth and Moore stood outside a polling place at Mount Calvary Church and Mount Calvary Christian School.

“We did pretty well in the spring, and I expect that momentum to carry over,” Stephen Lindemuth said said, adding that he’d like to bring more transparency to the school board.

Moore also said was feeling hopeful.

“I feel like we did everything we could’ve possibly done,” she said. “Now we just wait and see.”