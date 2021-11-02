Lancaster County Republicans easily maintained their dominance of county government Tuesday, winning all three open row office races by double-digit margins.

Despite a purpling of the county’s political hue over the past two decades in some areas, particularly around the urban core, Republicans showed that when it comes to county-wide races they are still a force to be reckoned with.

On the ballot were Clerk of Courts, Controller and Recorder of Deeds. In all three races, with 100% of precincts reporting, Republicans won by 30,000 votes or more in each race.

About 8,500 mail-in ballots remained to be counted, which is not enough to sway any race.

Democrats put up candidates in all open races for the first time in the past two decades, but were unable to surmount the Republicans' voter-registration advantage.

Republicans represent 51% of the county’s registered voters to Democrats’ 32.5%, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Republican controller-elect Lisa Colon said she was excited to be the first woman elected controller. She beat out Democrat Chris Hess to replace her outgoing boss, Brian Hurter.

“I want to continue with the audits that we are doing so that we include all of the elected offices and then work down to the departments,” Colon said of what she will do in office, adding the results will be public. “So taxpayers can take solace that there have been audits by the controller’s office.”

And Ann Hess (no relation to Chris Hess), retained her position as Recorder of Deeds, beating Democrat Dominic Castaldi.

In the Clerk of Courts race, Mary Anater was a last-minute addition to the Republican ballot following former clerk Jackie Pfursich’s resignation to take the position of county solicitor. Anater defeated Democrat Michelle Batt and will take over the office, which is facing a staffing shortage.

The office is being managed in the interim by longtime employee Rhonda Allen. Commissioner Josh Parsons, however, said the county is unable to move Anater into the position earlier than January, as that power lies with state government.