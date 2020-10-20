Republicans ahead of Democrats in Lancaster County, according to voter registration data

Republicans are outpacing Democrats in registering voters in Lancaster County, according to preliminary data released by the county elections office on Monday.

In the months since the June primary, Republicans added about 5,000 to their overall registration lead in the county, according to county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who discussed the numbers during a press conference on election security in Manheim.

In June, there were just under 169,000 Republicans and 110,000 Democrats in the county, a 59,000-vote advantage for the GOP, among a total of 332,000 registered voters. By Monday, Republicans had 179,000 voters in the county, compared to 114,000 Democrats, a 65,000 vote edge. Independents and persons affiliated with minor parties make up 56,000 of the county's 349,000 voters.

“Republican voter registration surging across the state and right here in Lancaster County is proof that the polls are wrong again,” said Kirk Radanovic, chair of Republican Committee of Lancaster County. “The enthusiasm we are seeing on the ground every day will propel our Republican candidates and President Donald J. Trump on November 3rd.”

But Berwood Yost, director of the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at Franklin & Marshall College, cautioned that voter registration numbers should be looked at historically.

“Voter registration certainly reflects political affiliation, but also if you take a big picture look, it reflects changes that are happening in your community,” Yost said. “The point still stands: Lancaster is a county with a Republican edge in registration, but that advantage has shrunk as the population has grown and become more diverse.”

According to state data, 62% of Lancaster County voters were registered as Republicans in 1998, with about 25% registered as Democrats. By 2008, the Republican share of registered voters had dropped to 54%. As of Monday morning, 51% of voters registered in the county are registered as Republicans, with 32% registered as Democrats.

For D’Agostino, who also serves as chairman of the Lampeter Strasburg Republican Committee, the voter registration numbers are good news.

“The data is there, but I think there is a renewed sense among the party to really get its message out and get people registered Republican,” he said.

On the other side of the political fence, the growth in Democratic Party registrations in the county is something to celebrate.

“It used to be you had a county Democratic convention and you could count on one hand the number of democratically elected positions in the county,” said state Rep. Mike Sturla (D, Lancaster city).

The registration numbers will change in the coming days as the county elections office processes the more than 5,000 applications it received over the Oct. 17 weekend alone, according to Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections.