Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate will meet in forums to be broadcast on nonprofit cable television network PCN.
The first Republican U.S. Senate candidates’ forum, sponsored by the Delaware Valley Journal, airs Tuesday night at 7 on PCN and can be streamed on PNC Select. A call-in program will follow the broadcast, featuring Charles McElwee of RealClear Pennsylvania and Salena Zito of the Washington Examiner. Participants include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto and Sean Gale, all of whom live in the Delaware Valley. The forum, moderated by staff of the Delaware Valley Journal, are set to discuss issues of particular interest to Republican voters in Chester, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties. Other candidates include David McCormick, Mehmet Oz and Carla Sands.
The second forum, sponsored by the Manufacturer and Business Association, airs Wednesday at 9 a.m. on PCN and also can be streamed on PCN Select. A list of participants was not immediately available Tuesday morning. Oz, McCormick, Bartos and Barnette will participate in the hour-long forum focusing on infrastructure, the economy, work force and business issues.
On Friday, the PA Leadership Conference will host a forum for Republican gubernatorial candidates at 12: 45 p.m. on PCN and PCN Select. A list of participants was not available on Tuesday morning, but candidates include Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, John Ventre, David White and Nche Zama. The PA Leadership Conference will also host a U.S. Senate candidates’ forum Saturday at noon on PCN and PCN Select.
For more information, visit lanc.news/PCNforums.