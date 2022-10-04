Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Doug Mastriano didn’t attend the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner this year, but they still managed to get a lot of attention.

Only, it was not the kind of attention the two candidates would want just weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

The chamber has a long tradition of sponsoring political debates, which are considered top-tier in the political community. One was planned Monday night in Hershey for the two big statewide races on this year’s ballot — U.S. Senate and governor.

Fetterman and Mastriano told debate organizers in advance that they would not participate. Instead, their opponents – Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro – were left to say whatever they wanted, unchallenged, about the two no-shows during two separate sessions at the dinner.

“I think the real question is why isn’t he (Mastriano) here?” Shapiro said. “What is he hiding?”

The dinner’s other headliners — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, and Donna Brazile, a Democratic political strategist — both said Mastriano, a state senator, and Fetterman, the sitting lieutenant governor, ought to have attended.

“I think Mr. Fetterman should be here. He has a great story to tell,” Brazile said.

Fetterman made a name for himself as mayor of Braddock, a gritty mill town near Pittsburgh, before winning his first statewide race in 2018. But after suffering a stroke four days before the May primary, he was off the campaign trail for months, saying little about his recovery.

Oz accused Fetterman of not being transparent with voters about his health, which prompted the Democrat, just in the past month, to say he is overcoming the effects of the stroke, including struggling at times to understand when other people talk to him and sometimes jumbling words on his own.

Oz used the chamber event as a backdrop for a press release that said Fetterman has skipped four debates in all. And as he frequently does when making harsh statements, Oz used a campaign operative to say it:

“John Fetterman is too scared to talk about these issues” from soaring inflation, supply chain disruptions, to putting murderers back on the street,” said Brittany Yanick, Oz’s communications director.

Oz told the chamber crowd regarding Fetterman, “I am hoping and praying he recovers fully.”

Legalize it?

Hitting on the crime issue, Oz, a TV personality and heart surgeon, said during the forum that Fetterman, in addition to his trademark issue of legalizing marijuana, has also “called for the decriminalization of all drugs” similar to Oregon’s approach, where possession of small amounts of any drug is legal in the eyes of local authorities.

Fetterman has been “desperately back-pedaling” on the issue, Oz says, but he cited a 2015 interview in The Nation, the venerable magazine catering to readers on the left, in which Fetterman said he was for decriminalizing drugs “across the board.”

“Think about that … freeing people to use any drugs they want increases homicide rates,” Oz said, adding that legalization would fuel a black market taking advantage of open borders to meet new demand – all while criminals profit from human trafficking.

Oz, on the campaign trail, has toured the rough streets of West Philadelphia, where years ago he attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. On one trip he was approached by four people who did not know he was a candidate. “They just knew I was a doctor … they begged me to help them get into detox,” Oz said.

Oz said a pastor told him on a Philadelphia street corner that “next to our parish (people) buy fentanyl and it’s easier to find than baby formula,” of which there’s a shortage.

Kids are shooting each other and it’s often not for money or directly for drugs, he also said. “They’re shooting each other for reputation.”

Building bridges

In his remarks, Shapiro gave a glimpse of the approach he would take to working with what’s likely to remain a Republican-controlled Legislature, describing several pro-business proposals to the dinner’s attendees. He sang the audience’s favorite tune, noting the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf this year approved reducing the Corporate Net Income tax from 9.99 percent to 8.99 percent in 2023 and then gradually reduce it to 4.99 in 2031.

Shapiro said he wants to reduce the CNI faster – to four percent in 2025.

Shapiro said he will work with legislative leaders of both parties on Pennsylvania’s status in a regional initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through a carbon tax. Double-digit increases in electric bills are at stake, according to opponents who say energy producers will pass on the tax to consumers.

Given the greenhouse gas initiative is tied up by a court fight between Gov. Wolf and the Legislature, Shapiro would only suggest he will work with the Legislature one step at a time.

In another plug to the business crowd, Shapiro promised to set up “one-stop shops” within the governor’s office to assist companies facing regulators from multiple agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Also, any companies or individuals seeking a permit will get a firm date for a response, Shapiro said. If the state exceeds the time limit, the applicant gets his or her money back.

Getting personal

On the lighter side, asked by chamber CEO and President Luke Bernstein for something people may not know about him, Oz said, “I love hammocks.” He works out in the morning and afterwards will relax in a hammock. “I try to meditate as well.”

Answering a similar question, Shapiro explained his entry into politics was accidental. He was on a path to becoming a doctor like his father … until he flunked organic chemistry. Shortly after bombing the chemistry course, his coach told him he did not make the basketball team.

“I learned being an NBA-playing doctor” was no longer in the cards, Shapiro said

Then, Shapiro said, he got a knock on his door from a student asking if he would run for student council.

“Why should I do that?” he said he replied. “Well,” he was told, “you really don’t have much else going on in your life right now.”

Thus, a political career was launched. The day after he graduated from the University of Rochester, Shapiro was hired to work as a congressional aide in Washington, D.C.