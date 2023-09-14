State Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl, wants legislators to avert any potential confusion about their proposals by including a clear statement of intent into every bill passed by the General Assembly.

Zimmerman’s proposal would require lawmakers to write “a preamble which clearly and concisely states the original purpose of the legislation.” According to Zimmerman, this statement would guide municipalities and courts when they implement or adjudicate the law.

“It’s very unfair to residents of Pennsylvania when you have such differing interpretations of the law throughout the state,” he said.

Municipalities and courts wouldn’t need to adhere to the language written in the preamble, Zimmerman said. “The idea is that we don't lose sight of the original idea of the author of the bill that now became law.”

Pennsylvania already has legislation laying out how laws should be interpreted to ensure the “intention of the General Assembly” is followed, but Zimmerman said that meaning can be lost in time.

The statements Zimmerman’s bill would mandate could be used as another resource for courts to determine that intent from a “historical look,” he said. According to Zimmerman, laws are often misinterpreted, such as a local tax intended for amusement parks that is often misread to include campgrounds.

Zimmerman said he believes the legal system “kind of likes when laws are not clear because then they can interpret it however they want.”

His bill is co-sponsored by several other members of the Legislature’s Freedom Caucus, a group of far-right state Republicans mirroring the congressional caucus of the same name. Caucus leaders Dawn Keefer, of York County, and David Rowe, of Union County are among the supporters.

A spokesman for House Republicans did not respond to a request for comment on whether party leadership would support the bill, which was referred to the House Rules Committee on Wednesday. It’s unlikely to receive a floor vote given the chamber is controlled by Democrats.

A spokeswoman for the committee’s chairman, Rep. Matthew Bradford, D-Montgomery County, said the bill is being reviewed by committee members.

Marc Stier, executive director of left-leaning Pennsylvania Policy Center, said Zimmerman’s proposal could stem from the larger conservative movement’s attacks on the legitimacy of courts’ interpretations of laws.

Still, the language in a statement wouldn’t give lawmakers enough power to sway the courts because they would be “far less important than the text of the law and of the Pa. and U.S. constitutions,” Stier said.

Steve Bloom, vice president of conservative advocacy group Commonwealth Foundation, said statements of intent would help the courts from having to “wonder or decide for themselves” on what the intentions of a bill were.

"This is one way for the legislative branch to regain some ground that courts have been essentially usurping for the last several decades," Bloom said.

According to Stier, courts already take a number of sources into account when determining a lawmaker’s intent behind a bill, such as co-sponsorship memos and speeches.

Justin Sauder, township manager at East Earl Township, said he doesn’t see the point behind Zimmerman’s proposal because “the bills that are passed are not that hard to follow.”

“If the bills introduced are clear and concise, I see no need for a preamble,” Sauder said.

Sauder said he’s worried the intent section could create more misunderstanding among local governments and courts because people can confuse the preamble with the language passed into law.

Thomas Ryan, township manager for East Cocalico Township, said he’s “never struggled with interpreting state laws,” and he hasn’t heard any other township officials complain about the language either.

Both Sauder and Ryan said Zimmerman did not speak to them about his proposal before it was introduced.

Stier also said the proposal could result in confusion if the preamble doesn’t match the text of the bill.

“A statement doesn’t solve the problem of unclear legislative language,” Stier said.