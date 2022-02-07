State Rep. Mike Sturla announced his re-election campaign Saturday — his first with a significantly new district since he was first elected in 1991.

Sturla will run in the new 96th House District , seeking to represent the northern half of Lancaster city, Manheim Township and East Petersburg Borough. Prior to this year’s redistricting efforts, Sturla’s district has stayed almost identical for the last 30 years.

“The Republican majority has basically gerrymandered their way into the majority for years,” Sturla said during his announcement Saturday. “This year, the reapportionment was done in a fair and equitable way.”

Now running in this new district, Sturla outlined some of his top priorities he wants to continue working on in a 16th term. These priorities include achieving fair funding for school districts, addressing stormwater issues, funding affordable housing projects, continuing accessible health care programs, and more.

In his campaign announcement, Sturla recalled his early childhood, selling vegetables at a food stand. He continued working his way up until he was able to open his own businesses, including a construction business with his brother.

“I know what it’s like to meet a payroll,” Sturla said.

Sturla will face a Democratic primary challenger for the first time, too. Dana Hamp Gulick, a Manheim Township resident who ran unsuccessfully twice against Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Mentzer in the Republican-leaning former 97th House District.