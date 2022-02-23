The borders of Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district, currently held by three-term U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, won’t change significantly as a result of the decennial redistricting process.

The state Supreme Court, in a 4-3 ruling issued Wednesday morning, chose a redistricting map that leaves all of Lancaster County and much of the southern half of York County in the district. Previous versions debated by lawmakers in Harrisburg proposed removing the York portion from the district and adding parts of Lebanon or Dauphin counties.

The newly drawn 11th District adds one municipality in York County to the district – Yoe Borough, which lies directly north of Dallastown Borough. It also removes a portion of Jackson Township but adds the entirety of York Township.

The full list of York County municipalities included, in sum or part, in the new 11th District is: Delta Borough, Fawn Grove Borough, New Freedom Borough, Stewartstown Borough, Railroad Borough, West Manheim Township, Shrewsbury Borough, Peach Bottom Township, Glen Rock Borough, Hopewell Township, Fawn Township, Manheim Township, Jefferson Borough, Shrewsbury Township, Hanover Borough, Cross Roads Borough, Codorus Township, East Hopewell Township, Penn Township, Winterstown Borough, Heidelberg Township, Seven Valleys Borough, Felton Borough, Loganville Borough, North Hopewell Township, Jacobus Borough, Spring Grove Borough, Springfield Township, Lower Chanceford Township, Dallastown Borough, New Salem Borough, Yoe Borough, North Codorus Township, Windsor Borough, Jackson Township, Chanceford Township, York Township, Paradise Township, Windsor Township, East Prospect Borough, Yorkana Borough, Hallam Borough, Lower Windsor Township, Wrightsville Borough, Hellam Township, Red Lion Borough

Redistricting case

The Supreme Court got involved after the Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf failed to agree on a redistricting plan. The final plan it chose was proposed by a group of Democratic-aligned voters who sued last year in an effort to get the court involved.

The court’s five-page order does not explain the court’s reasoning. It notes that Justice Debra Todd, a Democrat, and the court’s two Republicans — Justices Sallie Updyke Mundy and Kevin Brobson — dissented to the selection of the Carter plan.

The state Supreme Court also announced Wednesday it will not move the date of the May 17 primary, opting instead to adjust some of the deadlines for candidates.

The map adopted by the court’s ruling is as similar as possible to the current congressional map, with nearly 90% of residents staying in the same district. Attorney Matthew Gorden told the court last Friday that this approach of “least change” should be valued over other considerations.

The Associated Press and Spotlight PA contributed.