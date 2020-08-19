Updated at 2:39 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said in a emailed statement sent to constituents who contacted his office in support of the U.S. Postal Service that it “must undergo substantial reform to preserve its services and meet its financial obligations.”

Smucker, whose office said he was not available this week for an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline about the U.S. Postal Service crisis after multiple attempts to reach him on Monday and Tuesday, did not post this statement to his social media accounts, website or send the statement to a reporter.

“As you may know, in recent years the USPS has experienced significant financial challenges that have only been exacerbated as a result of COVID-19,” Smucker said in the email sent to constituents. “While I understand concerns regarding the USPS, I believe in order to bring financial stability back to the USPS we must address its financial conditions over the long run and not just a short term fix.”

This is a similar argument Postmaster General Louis DeJoy used in a statement released Tuesday in which he announced he would postpone changes to the USPS to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail” but defended his now-postponed organizational changes to cut overtime and alter processing procedures.

In his email, Smucker said Congress’ coronavirus relief package passed in March includes a $10 billion U.S. Treasury loan to the agency that still is awaiting approval by the treasury department, but that the loan should “help provide sufficient short-term liquidity and keep the USPS on firmer ground.”

Initial story published Aug. 19 at 5 a.m. can be found below.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has not offered his take on concerns expressed nationwide about the United States Postal Service’s ability to handle a surge of mail-in votes expected for the Nov. 2 presidential election because of the pandemic.

Smucker’s office said Tuesday, after several attempts by LNP | LancasterOnline to reach him, that he was not available for interviews this week.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While the issue of cuts to the Postal Service’s capacity has gripped the national conversation, Smucker and other Pennsylvania Republicans have remained quiet. Requests to Smucker from LNP were made on Monday and Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday he and other attorneys general across the country are filing lawsuits to prevent President Donald Trump’s administration from making any operational changes to the Postal Service.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement released Tuesday that the Postal Service is “ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” and promised no post office hours or mail processing equipment will be changed or closed ahead of the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to call the House back into session on Saturday and end its summer recess early to work on legislation to prohibit any changes to the mail service ahead of the election and deliver $25 billion to address the agency's funding shortfalls.

It is unknown how Smucker and other Republicans will vote on the proposal. House minority whip Rep. Steve Scalise in an interview on Fox Business earlier this week called House Democrats' efforts a “money grab.”