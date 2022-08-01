U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and seven other Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania on Monday officially endorsed Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor.

“Progressive policies supported by Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro have led to fewer jobs, higher crime rates, rampant drug addiction, and less freedom for Pennsylvania’s hard-working families,” the lawmakers wrote in a statement released by Mastriano’s campaign.

“Doug Mastriano’s passion for life, freedom, and liberty make him the clear choice for our next Governor,” they added.

Just one Republican congressman from Pennsylvania did not sign the statement: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents a district largely centered on Bucks County and a slice of Montgomery County.

Smucker, who represents all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County, is running for a fourth term in the November general election. He faces Democrat Bob Hollister on the ballot. Hollister, a former Elanco school superintendent, has raised little in the way of campaign funds, while Smucker’s campaign committees, collectively, had more than $1 million on hand as of the end of June.

Polls show that Mastriano, who won the GOP nomination in May, narrowly trails his Democratic opponent, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Mastriano is a state senator from Franklin County; Shapiro has served as attorney general since 2016 and lives in Montgomery County.