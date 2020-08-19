U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has not offered his take on concerns expressed nationwide about the United States Postal Service’s ability to handle a surge of mail-in votes expected for the Nov. 2 presidential election because of the pandemic.

Smucker’s office said Tuesday, after several attempts by LNP | LancasterOnline to reach him, that he was not available for interviews this week.

While the issue of cuts to the Postal Service’s capacity has gripped the national conversation, Smucker and other Pennsylvania Republicans have remained quiet. Requests to Smucker from LNP were made on Monday and Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday he and other attorneys general across the country are filing lawsuits to prevent President Donald Trump’s administration from making any operational changes to the Postal Service.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement released Tuesday that the Postal Service is “ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” and promised no post office hours or mail processing equipment will be changed or closed ahead of the election.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to call the House back into session on Saturday and end its summer recess early to work on legislation to prohibit any changes to the mail service ahead of the election and deliver $25 billion to address the agency's funding shortfalls.

It is unknown how Smucker and other Republicans will vote on the proposal. House minority whip Rep. Steve Scalise in an interview on Fox Business earlier this week called House Democrats' efforts a “money grab.”