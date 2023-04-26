During debate Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster and York counties, took the House floor to defend the GOP spending plan by focusing on what he said is the unsustainable rise in the national debt.

“Our debt-to-(Gross National Product) ratio, the best economic measure to show the health of our economy, is projected to go up from 98% today to 118% in the next 10 years and double (the size of) our economy in just the next 30 years,” he said.

“All in all, the bill will reduce ... future debt growth by $5 trillion over the next 10 years and begin to decrease our projected debt-to-GDP ratio by 12 points over the next 10 years,” he said.

He called on President Joe Biden to negotiate in good faith with House Republicans on a plan to raise the debt ceiling while cutting future debt growth.

“This bill alone ... is not enough to solve our nation’s fiscal issues. But it is a very important first step,” Smucker said.

House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending House Republicans have narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Biden into negotiations on federal spending. It's the start of efforts to avoid a potentially catastrophic government debt default this summer. Biden has threatened to veto the bill over the budget limits that are attached. The president says he's happy to talk with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but will not negotiate over America's legal debt obligations. The Republican plan would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions that Democrats oppose. The White House insists the debt ceiling must be lifted with no strings attached to ensure America pays its bills.

What's in the GOP bill to lift debt limit, cut spending House Republicans are pushing their top priorities in a bill to raise the debt limit. The GOP bill that passed the House on Wednesday would suspend the federal debt limit through March 31 or by $1.5 trillion, whichever comes first. It would also roll back many of President Joe Biden's policies, repealing tax credits for clean energy, ending student debt relief and clawing back unspent funds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law, but Republicans hope it will force Biden to the negotiating table on the debt limit.