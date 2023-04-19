U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker announced Wednesday that he’s been appointed to serve on the congressional Joint Economic Committee.

The committee, created in 1946, is Congress’ partner to the White House Council of Economic Advisers and is charged with reviewing economic policies and recommending changes. It is made up of both senators and representatives.

Smucker currently sits on the influential House Ways and Means Committee, which helps write tax and trade laws. He talks frequently about the need to address the soaring national debt and the federal government’s deficit spending.

On his appointment to the Joint Economic Committee, Smucker promised “to advocate for pro-growth policies to increase economic opportunities for all Americans.”

Smucker represents all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County. The Republican is currently serving his fourth 2-year term.