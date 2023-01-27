U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker on Friday announced his committee assignments for the 118th Congress, which started this month under a Republican majority for the first time since the end of 2018.

Smucker will continue to serve on the Ways & Means Committee, one of the most prestigious panels in Congress due to its power to write tax and trade policies. He also rejoins the Education and Workforce Committee, where he served during his first two terms in the House (2017-2021), and he remains a member of the Budget Committee.

On Ways & Means, Smucker will serve on three subcommittees: Trade, Tax, and Work & Welfare.

“I will continue to advocate for trade policies that expand market access for our community’s farming and industry,” Smucker said. He also noted the influence the Budget panel has on the federal government’s overall spending priorities, and he said serving on the Education Committee provides an opportunity to help solve the workforce shortages many small businesses are facing.