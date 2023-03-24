State Rep. Tom Jones, who represents the 98th House District, will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 30 at the Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., in Mount Joy.

“I invite local residents to come for a legislative update and to ask questions about state government matters,” Jones said Thursday in a news release. “The input I receive at events like these helps shape my stance on the issues being discussed in the state House.”

Light refreshments will be served at the event, and any resident of the district is welcome to attend. The 98th Legislative District comprises Conoy, East Donegal, Mount Joy and West Donegal townships and Elizabethtown, Marietta and Mount Joy boroughs in Lancaster County, as well as South Annville and South Londonderry townships and Mount Gretna Borough in Lebanon County.

For more information, call Jones’ office at 717367-5525.