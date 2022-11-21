House Speaker Bryan Cutler will be a candidate for minority leader Tuesday when Republicans meet in a closed-door caucus to reorganize following the loss of their majority in the chamber in the Nov. 8 election.

Cutler “is running for Republican leader,” his spokesman Mike Straub said Monday. Cutler’s 100th House District covers much of southern and eastern Lancaster County.

State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, the current majority leader and potential leading challenger for party leader, won’t run against Cutler. The Morning Call of Allentown first reported Monday that Benninghoff will not seek a leadership post but will continue his duties representing his district, which includes parts of Centre and Mifflin counties.

At least one Republican member, Rep. Paul Schemel of Franklin County, is said to be challenging Cutler for the House GOP’s top post.

Schemel could not be reached for comment on Monday.

“This year I again listened to retirement speeches, many of which mentioned optimism and joy at the opportunity to spend more time with family,” Benninghoff said in a statement released by his office. “I do not want to wait until I retire or regret it when I am dead that I was not able to do the same.”

Benninghoff said he hopes “to mentor newer members — including a large class of freshmen” lawmakers.

Cutler, while remaining the chamber’s top Republican, will lose the speakership, a position formally elected by lawmakers of both parties in January. Democrats, who expect to hold 102 seats in the 203-member chamber, have agreed Rep. Joanna McClinton, the Philadelphia lawmaker who is currently minority leader, will be their candidate for speaker.

Cutler, 47, elected to the House in 2006, took over as majority leader in 2019. He became Speaker in June 2020 when former Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County, resigned to take a job in the private sector. Cutler is an attorney and former x-ray technician.

In the Senate, two Lancaster County Republican lawmakers are moving into top leadership posts. Sen. Scott Martin will ascend to the chairmanship of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which plays a key role in carving up the state budget. Sen, Ryan Aument will be No. 3 on the leadership team, serving as whip behind incoming Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County, and Majority Leader-elect Sen. Joe Pittman, of Indiana County. The Pro Tem, like the Speaker, is elected by members of both parties, Republicans have chosen Ward, who will be the first woman elected to the Senate’s top post.

Should McClinton and Ward be confirmed by lawmakers in January, the Legislature’s two chambers will be led by women for the first time in the commonwealth’s history.