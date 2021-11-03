Nearly 800 mail-in ballots cast in Lancaster County’s drop box were not part of Tuesday night’s tally and vote reporting, officials said Wednesday, and that could potentially sway the outcome of a key race in the county’s second-largest municipality.

As of Wednesday night, 100% of the county’s in-person vote and about two-thirds of its 24,490 mail ballots were counted and reflected on the county’s election return website. The results of the county’s total remaining 8,400 mail ballots won’t be posted until Thursday morning, said Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections.

Miler told LNP|LancasterOnline on Tuesday that all mail ballots from Manheim Township had been counted. But that tally excluded the mail ballots received Tuesday by 8 p.m. at the county’s drop box – the time the office closed and the deadline for ballots to be cast.

The outcome of the Manheim Township School District race -- and whether one Democrat will cling to her seat -- won’t be certain until those remaining mail-in results are posted. Just 25 votes separated Nikki Rivera, a Democrat and the current school board president, from being unseated by Republican Kyle Hunt, as of Wednesday. The drop box received 796 ballots as of Tuesday night’s deadline. Of those, 120 were from Manheim Township precincts.

Republicans regained control of the school board in Tuesday's election, and they would still hold a majority -- though a more narrow one -- even if Rivera does not prevail in the final tally.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Board of Elections had only scanned 4,000 of the remaining 8,400 mail ballots because of a technical issue with the county’s high-speed scanners. (The county scanned approximately 15,900 ballots on Tuesday.)

The technical issue was fixed, and high-speed scanning resumed Wednesday evening, Miller said, adding that the remaining mail ballots would be counted by the end of the night. However, the results will not be posted to the county’s website until Thursday.

In addition, the county said there are about 200 ballots so far that were damaged or that were sent without the secrecy envelope. Officials will address those ballots starting Friday, along with tallying all write-in votes.