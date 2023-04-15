The addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 gave conservatives a 6-3 majority on the nation’s highest court. That majority, in a set of opinions issued in 2021 and 2022, tilted the legal playing field toward people and institutions asserting certain rights related to religious practice.

Those cases included:

Carson v. Makin (2022): In a 6-3 ruling, the justices found religious freedom is violated by a government that bars recipients of student aid from using that aid to attend an institution affiliated with a religious or sectarian schools.

Fulton v. City of Philadelphia (2021): The court ruled unanimously against the city’s policy of denying a contract to a Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples.

Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (2022): The justices sided, 6-3, with a high school football coach who argued that the First Amendment protected his right to pray with players and other staff on the field at the conclusion of games.

Shurtleff v. Boston (2022): The court unanimously sided with a religious organization that said it was unconstitutional for the city to refuse to fly its flag. The justices said the blanket policy violated the religious group’s First Amendment rights.

Months before Barrett joined the court in 2020, another key religious rights ruling was handed down in Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania. In their 7-2 ruling, the justices defended the federal government’s promulgation of rules exempting organizations from providing contraceptive and reproductive health care benefits for religious or moral reasons.

SOURCE: OYEZ.ORG