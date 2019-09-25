House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The investigation focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection.

Later Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker condemned the actions of his Democratic peers and called on his supporters to come to the aid of the president. Smucker’s re-election campaign followed up with a separate email — titled “URGENT: President Trump needs our support” — about an hour later. In it, the campaign announced every dollar Smucker raised Tuesday night would be split between Trump’s reelection campaign and his own.

The news of the impeachment inquiry, and Smucker's fundraising, drew plenty of comments from LNP/Lancaster readers on Facebook. Here’s a sampling of what readers had to say.

On the impeachment inquiry

The story of the impeachment investigation gained 239 comments since its posting Tuesday evening on the LNP/LancasterOnline Facebook.

"The Democrats cant beat him. They know it. So this is a last ditch effort.. I'm so happy we I'll have Trump for another 4 years I might have to crack open my bottle of Blanton's Bourbon to celebrate." Brandon Lee Groff

"This witch says no one is above the law. It's time we start impeaching ber and her fellow cronies that have been giving the American people the shaft for years. I wanna she her tax records. There is no way with the money she makes a year that she has all the assets she does. She is so against the wall but the hypocrite has them all around her homes yes multiple home. Like momma says the people that cry the loudest usually have the most to hid." Roxie Mattern

"They would never treat a democrat president they way they treat him. If they did, they would be throwing fits in the streets and want to boycott the show. I personally don't care as long as it is not costing taxpayers money. Do you know how many times the democrats have tried to impeach a republican president and how many times they were successful?" Michael Lauver

"On what grounds? He did nothing wrong but Joe Biden did with his son Hunter. If the Democrats think there is some wrong in Washington they need to look at there own party or better yet look themselves in a MIRROR!!!" Billy Clanton

"There is absolutely no chance he is removed by the impeachment process. Instead it will backfire in 2020." Travis Robinson

"Witch hunt. Impeachment, collusion, Russia, Ukraine. On and on and on. No wonder nothing gets done. Can’t they impeach Pelosi!!" Sandy Sills

"All politicians are corrupt-if not when elected they become so very quickly." Deb Bolton

"More time and money being wasted. Guess there is nothing else to worry about" Mike Peak

"So everyone is in agreement they want Mike Pence to take over?" Madison Baust

"Get rid of these lifetime politicians." Ella Zaritzky

"For what?!!! Just because you want to be in control?!!! That’s not how things work and you know it. Disrespectful and valueless is all you have." Jane Beaulieu

"President Trump. Please take off the gloves. We want to see Hillary in jail. We want to see Obama and Biden investigated for their crimes. I want Peolosi to explain how it is possible to become a millionaire with her salary. AND WE WANT IT NOW..." Tom Kirk

"So many ignorant responses on this post. If what the president did that could cause him to be impeached, wouldn’t you be glad the system works? And, if he isn’t impeached, won’t you want to celebrate? Are we Americans or “faithful” party members? Americans would want the truth to prevail, no matter who wins or loses." Barb Steinmetz

"As soon as Joe Biden is held accountable for his Corruption and blackmail of the Ukraine president in getting the prosecutor that was looking into the company that Joe Biden's son worked for fired." Rich Hessler

On Smucker’s response to the inquiry

The story gained 251 comments in the first five hours after it was posted on LNP/LancasterOnline Facebook.

"I, too, believe in respect for the office of the President, however, as a Scot of Origin, hardly with blind allegiance." Sandra Stevens-Miller

"He certainly puts his money and yours where his mouth is. I guess that is OK if you support the present "leader". In any case this process is on going and will piggy back off the flagrant law breaking this "leader" has shown in the Mueller report. The Impeachment Inquiry is part of the process that the House and Senate are part of. It must continue no matter what push back some may exhibit including our representative." Dan Brown

"uphold the rule of law!!!" Carol Adams

"They're asking for evidence the DNI is withholding the information. Try and be objective Llyod [sic]." Jared Byrnes

"It's a thoughtful impeachment inquiry. If it proves that the President has done nothing wrong it will end with a vote in his favor. That's how the constitution works." Jim Meenan

"Not my representative! Put his phone number on call block." Sandy Sajeski Metzler

"As far as I understand, we elect Congressmen or women to represent citizens, not to represent the president. This disgusts me." Lisa Kilheffer

"Now we can concentrate on knocking Smucker off his throne, and why has he so closely aligned himself with the most corrupt Administration in American history. He does not serve the people apparently." Robert Wright

"What a stooge. Why is Lloyd so afraid of an inquiry? Does he think he may have to grow a spine and condemn the President's crimes?" Carl Schulz

"I’d rather have Trump for another year than Pence for any amount of time, though..." Ashley Sara Marie

"Smucker is ignorant. Take a look at the facts! Lancaster voters need to pay attention to what is happening in the country." Beverly Diem Fasig

"You are working for a President not the American people. Shame on you. You should be working for ALL citizens not just REPUBLICANS. With Logic, Common Sense and Facts! Not the lies that have been documented of Mr. Trump." JoMarie Smith

"the whole impeachment took a huge hit on the democrats, and now its about to get worse. Joe Biden fired a prosecutor that was investigating his son. So he’s definitely not innocent here. But wait.. trump is guilty because he told Ukraine to do their Job?. Lol" Vasil Hrisca

"So, is he just publicly creating a new way for corporate interests to funnel money to the Trump campaign? How will this affect donation caps? ... Is this being done to allow for donors to essentially use Lloyd's campaign to direct money in excess of the existing limits to the President's reelection campaign?" Matt Krotzer

"Smucker and Trump has my vote in 2020." Billy Clanton

"Good for him! These democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since the day he took office. They haven’t succeeded yet! I never heard of anything so asinine as starting impeachment proceedings before you’ve even seen or heard any evidence, transcripts nothing. Once again they will be unsuccessful." Beth Bowers

"Smucker is one of those, I was going to say, Republicans, but he's abandoned every principle Republicans have preached about over the years. He's certainly NOT a conservative, if he supports Trump. What is he then? A Teapublican? A traitor?" Ron Smiley

