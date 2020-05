Democratic Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman announced at a press conference Thursday that he would support the move for Lancaster County into Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening 'yellow phase.'

The county has increased its testing capacities and contact tracing efforts with a new contract with Lancaster General Health.

Read Commissioner Lehman's letter to Gov. Tom Wolf below.

Letter to Tom Wolf

Dear Governor Wolf,

First, I want to again thank you and Secretary Levine for your leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic emergency. It is a challenging time for all of us.

As you may know, I recently spoke passionately in opposition to Lancaster County moving from Red to Yellow on May 15. My arguments were grounded in readiness: 1. the call to move from Red to Yellow was partisan; 2. County government has no legal authority to move Lancaster County from Red to Yellow; 3. the call put businesses at risk by encouraging them to operate illegally; and 4. countywide contact tracing and increased testing would not be operational by May 15.

However, as part of that debate, I also promised to send a letter to you indicating that Lancaster County is prepared to move from Red to Yellow when countywide contact tracing and increased testing were operational and if there were no public health objections from local health systems.

On May 20, using Federal Cares Act Funding, Lancaster County finalized an agreement with Lancaster General Hospital to provide countywide contact tracing and increased testing. According to Lancaster General Hospital, both will be operational on May 22. Lancaster General Hospital has also collaborated with your team at the Department of Health to access its system and countywide contact tracing will begin tomorrow. This collaborative effort has focused on developing the necessary public health capacity and making it operational per your Reopening Pennsylvania Plan.

Also, as of May 20, no public health objections were raised by Lancaster General Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata and UPMC Lititz to my direct inquiry about Lancaster County moving from Red to Yellow once countywide contact tracing and increased testing were operational. Additionally, Lancaster General Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata and UPMC Lititz have also indicated that they currently have sufficient medical surge and COVID-19 capacity. With all these things in mind, along with our local economic recovery efforts and our local efforts to assist nursing homes with disinfecting services, some testing, some PPE and infection control reviews and training, as of May 22 Lancaster County is prepared to move from Red to Yellow.

While it is true that Lancaster County is still making progress toward the metric of 50 or less new cases per 100,000 residents per day, our local countywide contact tracing has the capacity of an average of 50 daily positive cases, and our daily positives have recently been averaging in the low 40’s which means that we will now have necessary local capacity. It is also noteworthy that our contact tracing capacity can expand and contract based on demand. It is the development of this flexible local capacity that should tip the scale in Lancaster County’s favor and result in us moving from Red to Yellow. Additionally, Lancaster County’s development of these necessary public health tools gives the Commonwealth the ability to redirect public health resources to counties that lack this capacity, yet another point in Lancaster County’s favor.

Thank you again for your leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic emergency. With countywide contact tracing and increased testing operational on May 22, Lancaster County is prepared to move from Red to Yellow. I hope that you will respond favorably to this letter. To you and your family, please take care and please stay safe.

Sincerely,

Craig Lehman, Commissioner

County of Lancaster