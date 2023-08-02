Justice Department special prosecutor Jack Smith on Tuesday publicly unveiled a four-count indictment of former president Donald Trump over Trump's effort to stay in power after the 2020 election.

The indictment charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The charges go into detail about Trump's alleged effort to use the Justice Department to pursue investigations of election results in key battleground states despite Trump knowing there was no evidence that those results were flawed. Trump's efforts to enlist Republicans in those states (including Pennsylvania) to create alternate electoral certificates is also detailed in the indictment.

Read the full 45-page indictment below: