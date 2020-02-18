Diane Topakian was elected chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee at its endorsement convention last month, after the former chair was forced out by local party leaders.

LNP | LancasterOnline sat down Monday with Topakian, 66, to talk about her vision for the county party.

What were some of you the first changes that you made in this new position?

The culture that I hope to bring is is more process oriented. I always feel that people will be more willing to work hard with commitment, if they're brought into the process and approve of the outcome and discuss what we want to do and how to do it, what's the best way to do that. The more people you can involve with that the better.

So we're building something here. We want to build on the work of the past and continue to build.

Can you tell me about your past organizing experience?

The Service Employees International Union, my union I worked for starting in 1984, made a commitment to organizing the workers who desperately needed a voice as healthcare workers, they were treated very badly. Then I moved into the political organizing side after about 10 years of that, and became the field director and program director for all the SEIU locals in the state, and trained our members on how to be activists. I was on staff for 30 years, from 1984 to 2014. (Topakian is now retired).

How do you plan to use that experience to organize the local party?

Well, I think today I have the personality to do it right. I'm very passionate about empowering workers and voters, and people -- the 98% [of the population]. And I think that's contagious.

I think you also have to be able to articulate what's at stake. Why are we doing this? Why do you care about this? It's finding out what people's issues are -- which is what a union organizer has to do -- and then it's showing the way that if we all act together collectively we can make changes, whether it's in the voting booth or at the table with issues with our state legislators or Congress people.

What is your approach to the 2020 election?

There's no silver bullet here. We know what we have to do. What I want to focus on is is a couple of things. I think supporting our endorsed candidates at the local level by getting them the tools and resources they need to run to a viable campaign is important. We want to continue to knock on doors, talk to voters who live in all parts of the county, remote parts, parts right next door to the city, whatever, it doesn't matter because I think our values of this party resonate with all voters. And we have to tap into that commonality because you can always find common ground.

Because, you know, the gains that we've made in the past two, three, four years are not in just the collar townships next to the city. You know, people might say that Lancaster Township and Manheim Township now have Democrats on their governing bodies. But that's not it, we have Democrats in Elizabethtown, Lititz Borough, Columbia Borough Council, Manheim Central School District. It's possible [to win]. I don't think we have a deep-red county that we used to be. In fact, just looking at the numbers recently, we are now the ninth most Democratic County in the state. Out of 67 counties, that's incredible.

A recent column in the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Lancaster Dems questioned the timing of former chair JoAnn Hentz's ouster and also said it might be a gift to Trump in 2020 . Do you have any response to that?

I think that's ridiculous, a gift to Trump. I think the ousting -- And I'm really tired of talking about this -- was a question of style and of leadership and culture. It wasn't generational, it really wasn't. And it wasn't ideological either. And so to say that, I mean I'm 66 years old and people elected me because they know my experience and what I did as an organizer and have met me and feel like I can lead the organization forward. It's not a gift to Trump. Ridiculous.