Lancaster County’s new county commissioner, John Trescot, wants you to know he isn’t interested in politics but has a lot of questions.

Trescot, 63, of Lancaster Township, is the county’s new Democratic commissioner. He was sworn in Monday after being appointed last week to replace Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman, who resigned last month with two years left in his term.

Like previous commissioner appointees, Trescot promised not to run for the seat at the end of the term he was appointed to fill through 2023. Unlike past appointees, however, Trescot is a political outsider who retired from a career at a mining services company in 2015 and has since served as a substitute judge of elections around the county.

In his first full day in his job as one of the county’s top executives, the self-described “centrist Democrat” sat down with LNP | LancasterOnline to talk about his past experience as an executive and engineer, how he has been spending his retirement, and more.

The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

LNP: What inspired you to apply for this job?

JT: Like I said, it really crystallized for me with the (LNP Editorial Board editorial) on January 16. It was a very nice, practical piece, saying it’s going to be tough because you're the minority member. But it's important to do. And then from that, I looked into the county commissioner position, which I admit I hadn't done much to research. As a resident, I did my voting and paid my taxes, but didn't get too involved (politically).

As I researched the job, I saw that the budget of the county is about $280 million dollars a year. This is below the range of the kind of budgets I used to handle, which were more in the $300 to $400 million budget range. Then I saw it was going to be an appointed position, so therefore it's going to be evaluated and it was not a political activity of going out and getting votes, raising money and campaigning, which I don’t think I would be very good at.

So I looked at that and I said, “OK, here is something that's needed for two years.” I felt that my background would allow me to come in and be useful immediately, not in terms of setting county policy, but reading budgets and looking at problems, identifying problems and bringing another perspective.

When I looked at those things, I thought, “OK, this is a nice, finite amount of time, I can try and do something to help the county I live in.” And it kind of fits in my background, and things I've done. And as long as I can stay out of the politics of it, I should be OK and can contribute. I am, as I keep saying, I'm a centrist Democrat.

LNP: You have a lot of experience as an engineer and business executive. Could you summarize that experience, and how you hope to apply it to your new position?

JT: I started out as a mechanical engineer. So my first years in business were as an engineer, and I've worked as a field engineer, a design engineer and a process engineer. And then I got into the sales side of business. And I've basically traveled around the world working with companies on large projects and capital equipment. So you had to be able to read a lot of technical specifications. But I also did all of the commercial negotiations, where I was lead negotiator.

LNP: What have you been doing in your retirement?

JT: Once I retired in 2015, it turned out to be very beneficial for my family because my father suddenly went into a fairly steep decline. He and my mom lived in Florida where I grew up. He passed away in January 2017. My mom was doing well, but in August 2017… her heart just gave out. It was just the way she would have wanted to go because she was still alert and aware.

So really those first two years after I retired were heavily invested in my family. After that, I joined the board of directors of a small company in China that was related to the mining business. So I'd still go over to China three or four times a year. And then COVID-19 came along, but I was still traveling and still doing some consulting. I have just been enjoying retirement and walking my dog. If you notice my LinkedIn, I have a picture of me and my dog, so I must not be really trying to work.

LNP: What are some of the things you are most looking forward to tackling in this new role?

JT: The county government has a critical staffing problem. There are not enough people. The county is 420 people short, plus has a relatively high turnover rate. So you have to have to look at why this is. Does it have to do with salaries? The working situation? The job descriptions, management support? How do you recruit people? How do we get high school grads to apply for some of these jobs? How do we get local college grads to apply for some of these jobs?

Then, I’m going to take some time going through the budget. Big budgets, it’s just numbers. I’m an engineer, you sit down, and go through the numbers. For a lot of people, budget numbers just get blurry. And that’s not what happens to me. I’m used to big budgets for lots of stuff.

I’m asking questions. I don’t come in here with any expectations that I know better how to do anything. But I’ll take my experience to ask questions and see if I can give another viewpoint. I have to work with the other commissioners, they’ve been here. They have their viewpoints, and we’ll work together and try to get things done.

LNP: You submitted a letter to the editor in early January criticizing the requirement that applicants agree not to run for a full term in two years. Do you still feel this way?

JT: At that time, the judges hadn't explained why they made this decision. Judge Ashworth did an interview and clarified that it was done to avoid giving a political advantage to the appointee. OK, that makes sense. I also found out this was what was also done the last time a commissioner was appointed. My letter to the editor was not a statement, it was saying, “I don't know why you're doing this.” Because in the absence of information, I thought it was wrong because it limited qualified people from applying, people who want to go for higher office or stay in the job longer.

LNP: But you still don't intend to stay in the job any longer than the two years you promised?

JT: I gave my word that I would not run again. I assume that I could run for some other office, and since I don't run for office, the odds of me doing it are relatively low.

LNP: How do you plan to keep out of politics?

JT: I won’t bring it up. And if I do have to get involved in it, I will try and keep it as factual as possible.

I have already made my opinion in a letter to the editor about the Legislature’s investigation of the 2020 election, as you already published. I still stand by that letter. But that wasn’t about politics. That was about facts. Show me facts.

(Editor’s note: Trescot’s letter ran in October. In it he said efforts to “audit” the 2020 election were misguided because there was no evidence of widespread fraud.)

LNP: Do you have any thoughts on how the county should spend the $106 million it is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act?

JT: I don’t know enough about it. I want to investigate it more before I have anything to say about whether we use it, how much we use, when we use it, priorities of use. So I really don’t know. I will always say I don’t know things about things I don’t know.

LNP: What else do you want people to know about you?

JT: I’m not very much on self promotion or anything like that. I try to be a good citizen, I don’t prejudge. I find that from living around the world, 99.9% of the people are good. From Chile to Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Malaysia, Australia, Muslim countries, I’ve never been to a place where 99.9% of the people aren’t good people. They’re looking out for their families, for friendship, looking for connections. That’s true everywhere I’ve been.

I will say this: One of the things I recognize coming to Lancaster County is that people take care of their yards. This is a very clean county.

LNP: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

JT: Work for the county. We need good people to come work for the county. We have good jobs that are going to be getting better, so it’s a good time to start out. Please come and be part of the county. If I can do it, you can do it.