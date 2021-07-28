Lancaster city government’s policies too often favor the rich and enable gentrification while ignoring the working class, a group of poor peoples' advocates said at a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Four members of Put People First! PA, which advocates for issues facing poor and low-income people, sought to draw attention to policies of the council and Mayor Danene Sorace which they feel have contributed to systemic class inequality.

“This was about poor and dispossessed showing unity and speaking our truth," Tammy Rojas, a Lancaster city resident and a coordinator with the group, said. "We understand how that system is structured and how it affects the ability of what our city government can do; however, there has been certain circumstances where they could have taken a stand."

In a sheet distributed to council members and meeting attendees, the group shared U.S. Census Bureau data that shows almost 50% of Lancaster city residents living on a relatively low income. A fact check by LNP | LancasterOnline supports that assertion.

During her remarks to the council, Rojas specifically mentioned the loss of St. Joseph Hospital, which she said the city allowed to be turned into luxury housing by “profiteers.” The site is currently being redeveloped with a mix of market-rate and affordable housing.

Matthew Rosing, another member of the group and city resident, called out Sorace's administration for “bend(ing) over backwards for corporations.

“(This administration) has forgotten how the working class of this city is what made this place home,” he said. “Closed hospitals, bailed out hotels, building high rises like the Willow Valley Mosaic that will benefit the economically comfortable and profits from the development will go to the rich.”

Rosing also harkened back to Sorace’s comments at a 2018 meeting where she said residents shouldn’t “rule (her) out yet” on the St. Joseph Hospital issue, but failed to live up to her remarks.

"You could've stood with the poor and dispossessed," he said. "Instead you sold out."

The group’s numbers were bolstered by other local activists including Jessica Lopez, who has been pushing for police reform, John Maina, CEO of the Central PA Equity Project, and Michel Ulearery, who runs a group that distributes food to the homeless in Bins Park. The supporters cheered on the Put People First! PA speakers and shared their own stories to bolster the groups claim that city policies were unfair to the poor.

Ulearery said that officers with the Lancaster Bureau of Police have often harassed her and threatened her with arrest for giving out food without a proper license. Lopez questioned why Ulearery’s food distribution was an issue that needed to be addressed by police, and also questioned why the council was voting to give the next mayor — likely Sorace — a raise rather than focusing on helping those at risk of losing housing when the CDC’s eviction moratorium expires.

Council members appeared to listen attentively as the group spoke, but with the exception of Sorace — who addressed some specific comments and seemed especially concerned with Ulearery’s situation — they did not respond to the group’s concerns.

“It was like they didn’t even care,” Rojas said after the meeting. “I was actually thinking there’d be like, something. … I really am blown away that the Mayor and members of City Council had nothing to say to the poor and disposed of this community.”