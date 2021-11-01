Millions of Americans were angry after then-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

They rallied online and in person, from Peach Bottom to Washington, D.C., shouting claims the election was stolen over the six weeks between Election Day and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Charles Bausman, whose historic Lancaster Township barn was used for an August 2020 rally of white nationalists, was one of those Americans

What sets apart Bausman, who moved to Lancaster in 2018, is his role as the creator and editor of a pro-Putin propaganda blog, Russia Insider, and his connections in white nationalist and antisemitic circles, both locally and globally.

[Who’s Charles Bausman? A closer look at the pro-Putin blogger who moved to Lancaster]

After 12 months of researching and reporting on Bausman, getting a sense for his motivations is difficult. He comes across as a well-to-do, educated father to two young daughters. His voice and vocabulary reflect his educational background at the elite Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H., and Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.

He doesn’t hide his love for Russia or the Russian Orthodox Church, and he insists he’s just a businessman running a small publishing enterprise. He denies any ties to Russia’s government

But his main news site, Russia Insider, serves that country’s political interests, experts say. From its start in 2014, it was aimed at delivering pro-Russia coverage to western audiences, starting with its defense of Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine. Articles -- some of which were penned by the same men who formed the National Justice Party at Bausman’s barn last year -- argued that America’s leaders were blinded by hatred of the Russian government to the point they were misleading Americans about what the two nations have in common.

According to a January 2018 essay by Anton Shekhotsov, a European scholar of the far right, Russia Insider was always targeted at American readers. The site’s embrace of antisemitism and celebration of Trump was “useful for Moscow’s covert influence in the U.S. The more extreme the growing American far-right scene is, the more it contributes to the already troubling polarization of the American society.” A 2018 U.S. State Department report on rising antisemitism in Russia described Bausman’s Russia Insider as being “linked to pro-government oligarchs.

Organized on Facebook

A private Facebook group set up in the fall of 2020 became a rallying point for Lancaster County

voters convinced that the presidential election was stolen from Trump and angry that GOP elected officials in Harrisburg and Washington weren’t doing enough to block Biden from taking office.

Group members traded links to pro-Trump news articles, shared conspiracy theories about election fraud and planned rallies to push for investigations and to decertify Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

One of the most active participants was Bausman, who posted 285 times between Nov. 25 and Jan. 6, often about protests and rallies at the state and national capitals. He coordinated schedules with other members and live-streamed video from protests. A Trump tweet in December encouraging his followers to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to protest Biden’s certification prompted this Dec. 20 Bausman post: “This is the big one, start talking to everyone you can, convince them that they should go to D.C. … . The future of the country depends on it. Good people will respond and do the right thing. You know they will.”

By the time Bausman joined the “Lancaster, PA for Free and Fair Elections” Facebook group in late Nov., he’d already traveled to Washington for the Nov. 14 “Million MAGA March.” A video captured in Washington that day shows Bausman talking with Scott Presler, a Trump supporter who made his name leading anti-Muslim protests before turning to spreading false claims about last year’s election.

[A group of notorious white nationalists met secretly in historic Lancaster County barn last year. Why here?]

In his first days in the group, Bausman cheered state Sen. Doug Mastriano and the hearing he and other Republican legislators held in Gettysburg where a number of false claims about Pennsylvania’s election were showcased. On Dec. 2, Bausman pointed the group’s attention toward state Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster County Republican who just months earlier was elected speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives.

“Cutler’s voice … carries a lot of weight. Perhaps we should put some pressure on them?” Bausman wrote.

“I am working on a call to action,” wrote Tabitha Valleau, a group member who helped found Free PA, a group born in opposition to Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions.

That call to action was for a Saturday, Dec. 5, protest outside Cutler’s home in the southern Lancaster County community of Peach Bottom. About three dozen protesters gathered, including Samuel Lazar, of Ephrata, and Sandy Weyer, of Mechanicsburg, who later were arrested for their actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Bausman attended the Peach Bottom rally, as well as a pro-Trump rally in Harrisburg featuring Nick Fuentes, a leader in a movement of young, male white supremacists.

“Great speech on Saturday in Harrisburg by Nick Fuentes of the America First movement,” Bausman wrote in the Facebook group. He really hammers PA Republicans for being weak and defeatist. He explains why they are basically traitors. He says they are destroying their careers. He's right.”

Battleground before Jan. 6

As Trump and his backers tried to undermine Biden’s victory, pressure grew on elected Republican officials in battleground states like Pennsylvania to to help the defeated president.

Bausman closely tracked planning for the Jan. 6 gathering in Washington.

On Dec. 21, he shared with the group a link to a fundraising site to support the “Stop the Steal” event. On Dec. 23, he posted an all caps message celebrating an announcement that the Proud Boys would provide security.

The group gained new allies.

Two protests held on Dec. 30 – one outside Cutler’s district office in Quarryville and the other outside his home -- saw the arrival of Frank Scavo, a Lackawanna County Republican who lost his Old Forge School Board seat over his repeated anti-Muslim statements and who eventually pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol illegally on Jan. 6.

[More than 100 pro-Trump protesters gather outside Pa. House Speaker Cutler's home, office]

With Scavo was Sean Moon, the leader of the Rod of Iron church in Wayne County, famous for incorporating AR-15 semiautomatic rifles in its services. Moon is one of the sons of the late Korea-born Rev. Sun Myung Moon, who led the Unification Church and its extensive efforts to influence conservative politics in the United States for decades before his 2012 death. Moon was accompanied by his brother, Justin, who is the owner of Kahr Arms, a maker of guns based in Pike County. [Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties are all in northeastern Pennsylvania.]

With the Jan. 6 certification of Biden’s victory by Congress fast approaching, Bausman and the Facebook group’s members planned one more rally outside Cutler’s home.

On Jan. 2, Bausman wrote that a fellow member of the Facebook group had spoken with Cutler about blocking Biden’s victory. Cutler explained it was out of the Legislature’s hands. “He is mistaken and intentionally folding, and we have to change his mind,” Bausman wrote. “Our country is at stake!”

The next day, before gathering again outside Cutler’s home, Moon and members of his congregation gathered at Bausman’s property in Lancaster Township for a church service. “God,” Moon preached, “let us rely on you in the moment of great testing and tribulation. Let us remember that you have a purpose for us through this test.”

The protest later that day, under gray skies and a light rain, featured more praying by Moon and speeches by numerous attendees decrying Cutler’s inaction. The crowd, again, included Scavo, Weyer and dozens more, including Keyla Salas-Arraya, a leader of FreePA’s Lancaster chapter.

[How we confirmed a barn in Lancaster County was used for a 2020 white nationalist rally]

January 6 and after

Bausman illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He can be seen in two videos shot by other rioters. In them, he is wearing a red Trump hat and holding his phone up to capture his own photos or video.

Bausman’s presence in the Capitol was first reported in September by researchers at the Southern Poverty Law Center. In an Oct. 19 conversation with LNP|LancasterOnline, Bausman did not deny that he entered the Capitol, but he defended his actions by saying he was acting as a journalist covering the scene.

He said he cooperated with a Russian TV news program on a 45-minute documentary about the insurrection in the days after Jan. 6. That program was posted to YouTube on Jan. 16, and in it Bausman is shown inside and outside his Lancaster home. Some of the videos of the insurrection shown in the program appear to have been taken by Bausman when he was inside the Capitol.

When asked, however, Bausman did not provide evidence to back up his claim that he was working as a reporter that day.

Bausman said he and his family left the United States sometime in the middle of January. He insisted he was asked to work with the Russian journalists in Moscow on the documentary, and that he and his family had already been planning a return trip.

But he conceded his actions on Jan. 6 could have put him in jeopardy.

“One of my considerations was … ‘Am I going to get arrested now? Is my wife going to get arrested? Is she going to be charged with being a Russian spy?’”, he said. “All these thoughts crossed my mind, and I thought it would be better if we get over there (Russia) sooner.”

In his most recent conversation with LNP|LancasterOnline, Bausman wanted to make clear why he felt it was important to talk to the media about Jan. 6. He said that he feels the prosecutions against those who were there is a politicized “miscarriage of justice” and that the civil liberties of the 600-plus people arrested so far are being violated.

Bausman said while he had only planned to stay there a few weeks he has now stayed in the country for several months because as time went on because he feared that his actions on Jan. 6, along with his ties to Russia and connections to white-nationalist groups could lead the FBI to charge him with a crime or put him in a situation similar to that of Maria Butina, who was accused of being a Russian agent.

He told LNP|LancasterOnline that he was in touch with the FBI in October and was told he had nothing to worry about. But he declined to provide evidence that the conversation occurred by sending screenshots of his phone’s call records or email messages.

[Lancaster County residents were in Washington on Wednesday: ‘What’s going to happen today is going to be historic’]