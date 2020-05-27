Most Pennsylvanians will get their first chance to vote since the COVID-19 outbreak began sweeping across the state. In Lancaster County, tens of thousands of Lancaster County residents have sought to vote in Tuesday’s primary by mail instead of in person.

Lancaster County elections director Randall Wenger said as of Wednesday afternoon, the last chance to apply, over 64,000 had sought mail-in ballots.

For those who do show up at the polls to nominate candidates for the Legislature, statewide row offices, Congress and the White House, the county has taken unprecedented steps to try to guarantee their health even as the county remains under Gov. Tom’s Wolf’s tightest restrictions.

Those precautions will be among the most visible changes to how Americans nominate and elect their leaders.

The other big change: Voters likely won’t immediately know who won.

Because of the large volume of mail ballots — about 1 in 8 registered voters in the county requested one — the job of counting could take days, not hours. Elections officials can begin that task the day after the primary instead of that night, under recent changes to the state’s voting laws.

Inside today’s LNP, you’ll find a guide to voting and summaries of the contested races in Tuesday’s primary.

Only voters registered with a major political party — the Republicans or Democrats — can nominate candidates in Pennsylvania’s closed primaries.