President Biden is going to deliver his first joint address to Congress at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, reflecting on his first 100 days in office and his administration's legislative plans moving forward.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance for this joint address will not be as large as it has been in past years. About 200 people will be allowed into the House chamber where the address is being held.

A few prominent senators are expected to be in attendance. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Representative Lindsey Graham are expected attend the address in-person, along with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Chief Justice John G. Roberts is expected to be the only member of the Supreme Court in attendance.

