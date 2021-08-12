The Census data released Thursday will be used to craft new lines for Pennsylvania's U.S. House districts and all 253 General Assembly districts.

For the congressional map, Pennsylvania is losing one seat, as the state's growth wasn't enough to outpace the much higher growth in the Sunbelt states. The GOP-controlled legislature will lead the drawing of a new House map, but Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, will have veto power over there plan. A likely scenario is the loss of a district in the western half of the state. Given that Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb from the 17th District is giving up his seat to run for Senate, mapmakers may be inclined to carve up his seat, adding Democratic areas to the Pittsburgh-centered 18th District and the Republican portions of Beaver County to the safe Republican districts to the north and south.

Creative mapping in the central part of the state, where population growth was strong in Cumberland and Dauphin counties, could help Republicans create a map that gives the GOP a 9-8 advantage in the delegation, up from the current 9-9 split. Similarly, the 11th House district, currently held of GOP Rep. Lloyd Smucker and which covers all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County, could be expanded to include all of York, leaving it a relatively safe seat for Republicans.

The real shift in power is likely to occur in Harrisburg. Forty-four of Pennsylvania's 67 counties lost population over the past decade. Most of that population loss occurred in 21 counties in the western half of the state, with the rest spread throughout the state’s already-sparsely populated areas in the central and northern tiers.

Population growth, meanwhile, was concentrated in the state's south-central and southeast, stretching from Cumberland County to Philadelphia and its collar counties. In the west, only Allegheny, Washington and Butler counties saw growth.

The GOP majorities in the Legislature won't have to work with Wolf on this map, but an independent member of the legislative redistricting committee, appointed by the state Supreme Court, could press to minimize packing Democrats in the middle of the state into as few districts as possible.

Still, a handful of legislative seats could shift to the state's southeast where Democrats are stronger, though that shift likely would not be enough to threaten the GOP legislative majorities. To Republicans' advantage is that population growth in traditionally conservative counties like Butler, Lancaster, York and Lebanon could offset population losses in other GOP-majority counties like Westmoreland, potentially leaving their current majorities relatively unchanged.

The Legislature faces a tight deadline to redraw the congressional and legislative lines, as candidates only have until mid-March to file to run ahead of the May 17 primary election. The Department of State has urged the Legislature to complete its work on the new maps before the end of January.

Mike Wereschagin, Sam Janesch and Russ Walker of The Caucus contributed to this article.