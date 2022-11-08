It’s Election Day in Lancaster County and across the country.

Voters will cast their ballots in today’s midterm elections to make their picks for Pennsylvania governor, the state Legislature, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

Here's what you need to know:

When polls open

Lancaster County’s polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to cast your vote

If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit www.vote.pa.gov. Under the “Voting in PA” tab, click on “Voting at a Polling Place,” then click on “Where’s my polling place?” to get to the online lookup tool. Enter your home address, and the website will tell you the street address of your polling place and give you the option of getting directions.

Some polling places in the county have changed − click here to read about what those changes are.

Weather Forecast

National Weather Service in State College predicts mostly sunny skies today, with a high near 58 degrees.

FIRST-TIME VOTERS

If you are voting in Pennsylvania for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one of the following approved forms of photo identification if you are voting in person:

— Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card.

— ID issued by any commonwealth agency.

— ID issued by the U.S. government.

— U.S. passport.

— U.S. armed forces ID.

— Student ID.

— Employee ID.

What if I have problems voting?

If you have problems at your polling place Election Day, call the Lancaster County Elections Office at 717-299-8293. You can also stop by the office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. That’s the former Armstrong building at Queen and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city.

If you’d like to report a voting problem to the newspaper, call 717-291-8622. If you’re on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, report voting problems or issues using #LancasterVotes.

Where can I find results?

>> You can get real-time results from the Lancaster County Board of Elections here.

>> You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here.