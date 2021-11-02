It’s Election Day in Lancaster County and across the country.

Voters will cast their ballots in Tuesday’s municipal elections to decide who will represent them in local offices, school boards and county row offices.

Here’s what you need to know:

Polls are open

Lancaster County’s polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to cast your vote

If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit www.vote.pa.gov. Under the “Voting in PA” tab, click on “Voting at a Polling Place,” then click on “Where’s my polling place?” to get to the online lookup tool. Enter your home address, and the website will tell you the street address of your polling place and give you the option of getting directions.

What’s the weather forecast?

Mostly cloudy skies are predicted Tuesday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers, according to National Weather Service in State College.

Tuesday’s high will reach the lower 50s before dipping down to the lower 30s on Tuesday night.

What if I have problems voting?

If you have problems at your polling place Election Day, call the Lancaster County Elections Office at 717-299-8293. You can also stop by the office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. That’s the former Armstrong building at Queen and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city.

If you’d like to report a voting problem to the newspaper, call 717-291-8622. If you’re on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, report voting problems or issues using #LancasterVotes.

Reminders for first-time voters

If you are voting in person for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one of the following approved forms of photo identification:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. government

U.S. passport

U.S. armed forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use identification without a photo if it includes your name and address. Approved forms of ID without a photo include:

Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office

Nonphoto ID issued by any commonwealth agency

Nonphoto ID issued by the U.S. government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

Drop-box option for mail-In ballots

Voters who are using mail-in ballots must make sure their ballots are received at the county election office by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 2. Mail voters who are concerned about their ballots arriving on time can hand-deliver them at a drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

The drop box is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27, and until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28, and 29. It will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30; from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1; and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 2.

County officials are reminding voters that the Pennsylvania Election Code states that each voter may only return his or her own mail ballot.

Where can I find results?

The Lancaster County Elections Office will begin receiving vote totals shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Check LancasterOnline.com for results, live coverage and breaking news throughout the day and evening.

For more election coverage:

- Here are the 9 Lancaster County townships with contested election races Nov. 2

- These 9 Lancaster County school districts have contested ballots in the Nov. 2 election

- Lancaster County elections office hopes for smooth mail-in ballot election following problems in primary