Christina Lukac runs her ballot through the scanner as John Holden watches at St. Peter’s UCC in Lancaster city during the primary election day voting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Polls for Lancaster County's municipal primary election officially closed at 8 p.m.

The results will start filtering into the Lancaster County Elections Office a short time after the polls close at 8 p.m.

It could take a few days for all mail-in ballots in Lancaster County to be counted, after it was reported that nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots in the county were incorrectly printed.

Throughout the day, several precincts reported higher-than-expected turnout for a primary election.

