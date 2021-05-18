Polls for Lancaster County's municipal primary election officially closed at 8 p.m.

The results will start filtering into the Lancaster County Elections Office a short time after the polls close at 8 p.m.

It could take a few days for all mail-in ballots in Lancaster County to be counted, after it was reported that nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots in the county were incorrectly printed.

Throughout the day, several precincts reported higher-than-expected turnout for a primary election.

LancasterOnline will run full results from every contested race in the primary after they are tabulated.

Click here for LNP|LancasterOnline's election coverage and results.

You can see countywide and statewide results here.