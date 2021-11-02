Polls have closed in Lancaster County.

Voters on Tuesday, November 2, went to the polls to elect candidates for various municipal offices in Lancaster County. Those offices include school boards, township supervisors, borough councils and some row offices.

Voters across the state also voted for four judges to serve on a statewide appeals court, as well as who will occupy the seat on the state supreme court.

- You can get real-time results from the Lancaster County Board of Elections here.

- You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here.

