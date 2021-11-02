Polls have closed in Lancaster County.
Voters on Tuesday, November 2, went to the polls to elect candidates for various municipal offices in Lancaster County. Those offices include school boards, township supervisors, borough councils and some row offices.
Voters across the state also voted for four judges to serve on a statewide appeals court, as well as who will occupy the seat on the state supreme court.
-
You can get real-time results from the Lancaster County Board of Elections here.
-
You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here.
Polling place at 625 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, on November 2, 2021.
The Elizabethtown borough municipal offices serve as a polling place. The Elizabethtown School Board race is one of the most hotly contested in the Lancaster County's 2021 general election.
Election signs stand outside the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, which is a 2021 polling place.
Jamie Hall fills out her ballot in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jamie Hall looks over her ballot in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jamie Hall fills signs in to vote in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jonna Bye fills out her ballot in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jonna Bye fills out her ballot in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Voter turnout was light with just 13 voters as of 11:20 a.m. at Crispus Attucks Community Center 407 Howard Ave. in Lancaster city, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jevin Zimmerman casts his ballot at Brightside Opportunities Center Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jevin Zimmerman fills out his ballot at Brightside Opportunities Center Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Zimmerman was the only voter in the poling place at the time.
Jevin Zimmerman fills out his ballot at Brightside Opportunities Center Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jonna Bye fills out her ballot in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jonna Bye fills out her ballot in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jonna Bye fills out her ballot in the poling place at Lancaster city hall Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Campaign signs are posted outside the polling place at Crispus Attucks Community Center 407 Howard Ave. in Lancaster city, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jevin Zimmerman fills out his ballot at Brightside Opportunities Center Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Voter Ann Tracy scans in her ballot in Elizabethtown at the LifeGate Cedar Church on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Gerry Tracy scans in his ballot in Elizabethtown at the LifeGate Cedar Church on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Veronica Nolt, takes a peek at her daughter, Julia Nolt, who is a first-time voter, and a senior at Elizabethtown High School, as they fill out their ballots at the LifeGate Cedar Church on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Bruce Herneisen checks in to vote in Elizabethtown at the LifeGate Cedar Church on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Julia Nolt, who is a first-time voter, and a senior at Elizabethtown High School, and her mother, Veronica Nolt, share a laugh with poll watchers at the LifeGate Cedar Church on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Voters and poll watchers talk outside of the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Linda Mummert chats with voter June Hippensteel at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
June Hippensteel votes at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Rev. Wayne Lawton walks to the scanner to cast his ballot at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Rev. Wayne Lawton answers a question for his wife Mary Lou Lawton as they vote at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Charissa Leppler and Peggy Warren check in voter Robert Enck at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
voters turn out in Elizabethtown at the LifeGate Cedar Church at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Vaughn Nissley instructs John Barnhill about the ballot scanner at the Elizabethtown Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021.
Voter turnout was light with just 13 voters as of 11:20 a.m. at Crispus Attucks Community Center 407 Howard Ave. in Lancaster city, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
