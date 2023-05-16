Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Lancaster County for the 2019 primary.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., with turnout reportedly low throughout the day countywide.

To get results throughout the county in real time, click here. Scroll down to the bottom of this story for direct links to results by race, as well as for results in statewide judicial races.

You can go here to register for notifications when updates are made to the county elections results page.

LancasterOnline will run full results from every contested race in the primary after they are tabulated.

Lancaster County voters registered with either of the two major political parties will nominate candidates for dozens of municipal and judicial offices in the primary on Tuesday.

Voters are selecting candidates for school board directors, municipal boards and county-level offices, including commissioner and clerk of courts.

Also on the ballot are candidates for the county and state courts.

Winners advance to the November general election.

The home rule question for Lancaster city is the only ballot question in the county, and there are no statewide ballot questions. This means only independent and third-party voters who live in Lancaster city are eligible to vote in the primary.

Updates in key races will be posted as results become available Tuesday night on LancasterOnline. Click here for more election coverage.

Direct links to key contested Lancaster County races:

Here are direct links to statewide results in judicial races: