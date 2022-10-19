The Lancaster County Board of Elections has approved 11 polling place changes for the Nov. 8 general election.

Location changes are an ordinary part of preparation before elections. Many of the changes are the result of previous locations no longer being available for public use during the election season.

Signs announcing the changes will be posted at the former polling locations, as well as the new locations and locations nearby, according to Christa Miller, chief clerk of elections for the county. Affected voters receive a card in the mail alerting them to the location change.

Following are the polling place changes, listed by district number, voting district and location.

LANCASTER CITY

No. 0100, First Ward

Former location: Masonic Center of Lancaster County, 213 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

New location: The Ware Center (Binns Room), 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

No. 0701, Seventh Ward – First Precinct

Former location: Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 466 Rockland St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

New location: San Juan Bautista, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

No. 0705, Seventh Ward – Fifth Precinct

Former location: Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Ann St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

New location: Franklin Terrace, 630 Almanac Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602.

No. 0807, Eighth Ward – Seventh Precinct

Former location: Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 Fremont St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

New location: Lancaster Rec Center, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.

LITITZ BOROUGH

No. 1802, First Ward – Second Precinct

Former location: Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

New location: Luther Acres, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

No. 4914, Pleasant View District

Former location: Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.

New location: Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. PA 17601.

LANCASTER TWP.

No. 5302, Second District

Former location: Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Park Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

New location: Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.

No. 5304, Fourth District

Former location: Burrowes Elementary School, 1001 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

New location: Lancaster Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 151 City Mill Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.

MANHEIM TWP.

No. 5702, Second District

Former location: Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

New location: Landis Homes (High Conference Room in Crossings Building), 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

No. 5723, 23rd District

Former location: Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

New location: Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

PENN TWP.

No. 6202, South Penn District

Former location: Penn Township Municipal Building Shed, 97 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

New location: Pleasant View Communities, 2100 Town Square North, Manheim, PA 17545.