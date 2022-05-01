Republican committees in some Pennsylvania counties sometimes charge statewide candidates to speak at events and threaten to turn away candidates who don’t pay, according to several current gubernatorial candidates, one of whom said he’s heard the practice described as a “shakedown.”

That description comes from Dr. Nche Zama, a heart surgeon from the Poconos, who is trailing in the polls.

“He is 100 percent right,” said former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, of suburban Pittsburgh, who also served in the state Senate and is the only woman running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

“It’s become a way for county committees to extort money when it is supposed to be the other way around,” Hart said. Her point being that local committees traditionally send money and provide support to statewide candidates.

In some cases, the amount candidates were asked to pay determined how many minutes they could speak at committee events, Zama said,

“Some people have called it a shakedown,” said Zama. In his opinion, he said, the pay-for-play requirement is “unethical.”

“It has happened where you are only allowed to speak if you sponsor,” said Zama.

Candidates say policy is unfair

Campaign insiders say the practice has increased this year in the Republican primary for governor because of the many candidates running and the fact the state party committee chose not to make an endorsement.

Thirteen Republican candidates for governor attended the first debate in Carlisle in January. The race is now down to nine GOP candidates.

On the Democratic side, Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general, was endorsed by the state party in January and is unopposed in the May 17 primary. He hasn’t been asked by a county committee to pay in return for speaking time, his campaign spokesman said, nor has he made such payments unsolicited.

For Republicans, the committees’ requests for payments might pose little burden for the top candidates, several of whom have raised millions of dollars. But those lower in the polls say they don’t have the money to pay fees at numerous Republican county events.

Lawrence Tabas, chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, could not be reached for comment.

Some of the GOP candidates said they refuse to pay.

“It’s corrupt and I believe the public knows it,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, a GOP gubernatorial candidate who adds he has “never paid a dime” to speak.

Those who sought county endorsements and paid speaking fees “were literally trying to buy an endorsement,” Gale said

Hart experienced the sponsorship demand first hand in February at an Allegheny County Republican Committee event in Cranberry, a Pittsburgh suburb. “You had to pay to speak,” Hart said. “I talked to the executive director. I said I wasn’t paying them.”

Hart, a member of the county committee, said she went anyway and paid $15, the fee committee members were charged to attend.

An invitation provided by the Allegheny GOP committee showed a “Platinum Sponsor” available for $1,800 that guaranteed eight tickets and nine minutes of speaking time. A $1,000 “Gold Sponsor” got six tickets and six minutes to make remarks. A $500 “Silver Sponsor received four tickets and three minutes to address the attendees.

“I walked in. I am an elected committee woman. I worked the room and left,” said Hart.

“The (Republican) State Committee was the same way,” said Hart, an attorney and 30-year veteran of local and state politics. “The Dems have been doing it for years,” she added.

“Charging candidates to speak at events is not a practice of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party,” said Jeffrey Sheridan, a senior party adviser. The state Democratic Party “doesn’t govern these decisions and we’re not aware of any county that does this.”

Sam DeMarco, chairman of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, acknowledged candidates were told they needed to be sponsors to speak at the Cranberry event. But, he said, “I don’t run it to charge folks and hold them hostage.”

Candidates who don’t buy a sponsorship can still be recognized at an event, he said.

Explaining the practice, DeMarco said local committees sometimes strain to raise money.

“We ask folks if they will consider sponsoring” an event,” DeMarco said.

Statewide candidates benefit directly and indirectly from money raised by the local party, especially if they become the nominee, DeMarco added.

“We’re the guys with boots on the ground, the guys that give them a ground game,” DeMarco said.

Unclear how widespread policy is

In the 24-county Central Pennsylvania Caucus, “I don’t have a clue” how many counties require event sponsorships to speak, said Dick Stewart, the caucus co-chair. “It's not unheard of.”

A Republican gubernatorial candidate’s staffer, who asked not to be named, provided lists of county committee sponsorship opportunities, including one for an April 22 spring dinner in Berks County where a $5,000 fee gave the candidate the right to speak for 15 minutes plus seven guest tickets. A gold-level purchase for $2,500 yielded three minutes to speak.

The practice “goes against everything we believe in as Americans, not as Democrats or Republicans,” said T.J. Rooney, a former state Democratic Party chairman. Referring to one GOP gubernatorial candidate he knows personally, Charlie Gerow, Rooney said, “A guy like Charlie shouldn’t have to fight for a microphone at a Republican gathering.”

> Bumsted is Harrisburg-bureau chief for The Caucus, LNP's publication covering state politics and policy. Follow him on Twitter @BEBumsted.