COVID-19. Critical race theory. Transgender student-athletes.

Those are just some of the polarizing topics school boards are tackling in Lancaster County, making the stakes in this year’s municipal election perhaps the highest in recent memory.

Depending on who’s on your local school board, your child may or may not need to wear a mask, social distance or quarantine due to COVID-19; certain learning materials may be banned from the classroom; and some students in the LGBTQ community may or may not be able to play sports or use facilities that align with their gender identity.

There are nine contested school board races in Lancaster County this November. Here are three that LNP | LancasterOnline is watching particularly closely.

Elizabethtown Area

There are four seats up for grabs on the Elizabethtown Area school board. Democrats Jagger Gilleland, Kristy Moore and Sarah Zahn are going against Republicans husband and wife Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth, James Emery and incumbent Jim Read.

Gilleland, Moore and Zahn have said they’re running to protect neighborhood schools, as the current school board is considering closing two elementary schools — Mill Road and Rheems.

They’ve also expressed a desire to promote equity in the 3,800-student school district and aired concerns about what they see as the Republican candidates’ divisive messaging at school board meetings and on social media.

The Republicans — the Lindemuths and Emery, especially — have been outspoken against masks and vaccines, critical race theory, classroom posters and literature that feature race and sex, as well as the inclusion of students in the LGBTQ community. They’ve said they want schools to return to the basics — educating children, not promoting what they describe as left-wing causes.

Their messaging seemed to connect with many Elizabethtown residents. In the primary, Republicans received a total of 13,501 votes while Democrats received 8,498. Democrats cross-filed, meaning they appeared on both parties’ ballots. The Republicans did not.

Stephen Lindemuth received the most votes of any candidate with 3,406. Danielle Lindemuth, meanwhile, was the worst performing Republican with 3,284 votes. Moore, a Democrat, beat Danielle Lindemuth’s vote total with 3,306 from Democratic and Republican voters. Zahn wasn’t far off with 3,070 total votes. Gilleland received 2,122.

Penn Manor

Penn Manor wasn’t originally a contested school board race, but four Democratic mothers running as write-in candidates in November have made it one.

Keely Childers Heany, Heidi Moser, Sarah Dickey and Laura Shenk are challenging the Republican slate of incumbents Christopher Straub and Nicole Nafziger, and S. Frederick Herr and Loren Brown, who all ran uncontested in the primary.

Childers Heany, Moser, Dickey and Shenk have said they’re dismayed by the behavior displayed at recent school board meetings in August and September, when masks were a contentious topic within the community.

Their website states that they are running to “model fairness, kindness and decency for our children.” Their values, according to the website, include equality, fair wages and benefits for employees, health and safety for all students, and fiscal responsibility.

Running as a write-in is particularly challenging, especially for Democrats in a district that has historically been dominated by Republicans. In 2019, for example, the lone Democrat running for school board, Ruth Crawford-Fisher, got 2,900 votes — 1,400 fewer votes than the lowest-performing Republican. Write-in candidates in 2019 — including humorous names like Ebenezer Scrooge and Jack Rabbitt — received 93 total votes.

The Republican slate, meanwhile, has stated it is running to build on the foundation that conservatives have already helped put in place — a high-quality school district with dedicated families and equal opportunities.

Hempfield

As if masks and COVID-19 aren’t stressful enough, the Hempfield school board is currently immersed in a debate surrounding athletic participation. Specifically, it is considering whether to allow transgender students to compete with the gender with which they identify.

Republicans Richard Garber, Charles Merris Jr., Michael Donato, Linda Johnston and Justin Wolgemuth have come out against allowing transgender girls — those who were assigned male at birth but now identify as female — to compete against other girls. They claim their stance is based on preserving athletic integrity. Donato, Merris Jr. and Johnston are incumbents.

Democrats Alison Hutchinson, Amy Moreno, Theron Mitchell and Jennifer Applegate disagree. They are running, in part, to support inclusion for LGBTQ students. Mitchell will be on the ballot in November because he won the write-in vote in the primary.

Wolgemuth and Applegate are running for a two-year seat while the others are vying for four four-year seats.

In the primary, both the Democratic and Republican candidates cross-filed. Johnston received the most votes with 5,329. Merris Jr. got the least amount of nonwrite-in votes with 4,303. Hutchinson (4,393) and Moreno (4,470) were second- and third-to-last, respectively.